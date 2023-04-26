"I'll put a bullet in your head": Former TV star wanted for allegedly threatening to kill family

Troubled Jackass star Bam Margera is on the run from state troopers after allegedly assaulting his brother and threatening to kill his family at his Philadelphia home on April 23.

Pennsylvania State Police have now issued a warrant for the arrest of Brandon “Bam” Margera.

On Sunday morning, police were called to a reported disturbance in Chester County to find the alleged victim, Jesse Margera, suffering minor injuries after a “physical confrontation” with his brother.

Despite officers searching the area, Bam was nowhere to be found, having fled before the police arrived.

Court records show that he is now wanted for misdemeanour offences of assault, terrorist threats and harassment.

State Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Brandon “Bam” Margera. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022. pic.twitter.com/rBMaqtwcfv — Trooper Grothey (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 24, 2023

According to a court affidavit, Jesse claims he was awoken at 8 am by the sound of Bam banging and kicking on his bedroom door. Upon leaving his room, he found a note that read “If you even f**king think of calling the police on me, I will officially f**k you up,” signed “Bam.”

Jesse told police that he went downstairs later that morning to find Bam urinating in the kitchen sink, at which point things escalated to violence. Bam became aggressive, punching his brother in the head, before fleeing into a nearby wooded area.

Jesse alleges that after the brawl, Bam said, “I’ll kill you. I’ll put a bullet in your head,” and threatened to kill everyone in the house, including his own father, Phil.

An active manhunt is ongoing for the 43-year-old reality star, with family and fans concerned for his wellbeing.

Bam was a professional skateboarder and stunt performer before his rise to fame on the MTV show Jackass. But his relationship with the franchise became increasingly strained.

He was dropped from the fourth movie, Jackass Forever, due to reportedly breaching his contractual obligation to stay sober during production. Bam was outraged and launched legal action against the team in 2021.

Bam’s struggles with alcohol and substance abuse disorder are well documented. He’s been in and out of rehab over the years and spoke publicly about his addiction.

In March, he was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident and later for public intoxication, leading to an intervention by his close friends earlier this month. A failed attempt to get him back to rehab happened just days before the alleged assault and his disappearance.

Bam has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and his family believes that along with other ongoing issues in his personal life, he may be struggling to manage a manic episode.

The police have asked anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Bam Margera to immediately contact the station.