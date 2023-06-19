If you started your week wishing you could move to a remote island, here’s your chance: Ireland is offering thousands in cash grants to people who want to live on an island.

In June, the Irish government announced a 10-year scheme called Our Living Islands that supports people looking to move to islands on the west coast. The best part? You can get paid up to €84,000 (C$121,205) to do so, according to the Irish Examiner.

“The aim of this policy is to ensure that sustainable, vibrant communities can continue to live — and thrive — on the offshore islands for many years to come,” reads the statement.

If the sound of moving away from the hustle and bustle appeals to you, you have around 30 islands to choose from. One of the options includes Inis Mór, a popular tourist destination that’s also known as the filming location for the 2022 dramedy The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

So precisely how remote?

“There are around 30 islands off the coast of Ireland that are cut off daily by the tide, are not connected to the mainland by a bridge or causeway, have permanent year-round populations and are not in private ownership,” reads the site.

However, if you’re looking to buy a home on the mainland and don’t mind some DIY, you can apply for the existing Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant for up to €70,000 (C$100,971) to renovate empty or run-down homes and eligible properties.

The government has outlined a three-year plan to improve housing, health, and education in these areas and improve connectivity to support remote work.

Applications for the Our Living Islands scheme start July 1.