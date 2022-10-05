Opinion: Iranian women risk everything to be heard, but are we listening?

Written for Daily Hive by Atoussa Mahmoudpour, a corporate M&A lawyer working in Vancouver, Canada. She has an extensive background in privacy, compliance, and international sanctions. She has been working on complex transactions, spanning Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

I was born in Iran shortly after the revolution. My mother, a respected judge, was under pressure from the new Islamic regime to retire — women were no longer allowed to hold such positions of power. She refused.

That same year, war had broken out between Iran and Iraq, which would last eight years. As a child, I vividly remember begging my mother not to go to work out of fear she might get bombed or worse.

When I was about six years old we moved to Switzerland and began a new life. Despite those early memories of fear and injustice — I still marvelled at my mother’s bravery and shared in her attachment to our birth land.

Iran has an old soul. Unparalleled in its physical beauty — its mountains host some of the best ski resorts in the world, and its deserts cascade between forests and fertile land bordered by both the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea. The ancient culture is rich in poetry, literature, chemistry and the arts and its people have long valued education.

That attraction to my birth country was one of the main reasons I decided to return to Iran in 2012 after 26 years of living in Europe and Canada. At the time I was a young lawyer and decided to move to Tehran to set up my own legal practice. The experience completely changed my perspective and shaped my views on the uproar we are seeing today.

The women of Iran and the men who support them are showing incredible bravery in the face of heart-wrenching human rights violations. However, more than just human rights, they are fighting to bring back the vibrant culture which vividly lives in the hearts and minds of the older generation but has faded with each generation that has lived under the veil of oppression.

And while people all over the world marvel at the strength and resilience of these women — I fear their voices aren’t really being heard.

Women must go to extremes to be heard

I was so proud and excited to make a difference in a positive way when I returned to Iran. Within my first week, I was walking on a bridge above a highway mid-day, when I felt someone breathing down my neck. I froze as my attacker grabbed my jaw with incredible force. Out of reflex I kicked him and fled from danger.

As I later retold my story in shock to my work colleagues, I remember their stoic faces. They’d simply heard too many similar stories or experienced similar violations themselves.

I went apartment hunting to secure my new home. As a single woman (without a husband or a father present to give me permission) not a single place would rent to me.

The culture shock wore on me — even as a lawyer, several times I was stopped and questioned for the most unsuspecting crimes: wearing red nail polish during a religious holiday, wearing makeup or bright coloured scarves, or showing my toes in the summer.

Still, I endured. I began working with international government bodies in relation to sanctions and was involved with the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the “JCPOA”) — commonly known as the Iran Deal.

The agreement between the five members of the United Nations Security Council and Iran was meant to ease the sanctions that have gravely hindered Iran’s economy in exchange for Iran’s cooperation in having governance over its nuclear facilities and other security issues.

The ease of sanctions led me to work with more foreign entities, which either had a presence or wanted to create one in Iran. In most of these intense negotiations, I was the only woman.

When meeting with government officials, no one would shake my hand or look me in the eyes, even though my presence was crucial. When I would speak, I would be talked over or treated as though I wasn’t there. I learned over time to be louder and much more aggressive — borderline vulgar. That was the only way I could gain their attention or respect.

In a country where women are viewed as second-class citizens, if you’re not loud or you don’t go to extremes, you’re not heard.

Sanctions can hinder the freedoms these women are fighting for

I stayed in Iran for over four years, before eventually moving to Dubai and then back home to Vancouver, Canada. Now from afar, I have so much empathy and respect for the women who are getting louder in the streets and risking their lives for the freedoms they should be afforded.

I’ve also been encouraged by the response from people all over the globe who recognize that their fight is the fight of everyone who believes in human rights. But enforcing further economic sanctions will only silence these women and tighten the reign of oppression. What many people don’t realize is there are different ways to implement sanctions.

There are sanctions that can be imposed on individuals — leaders who are abusing their power. These individual sanctions aim to limit the harm they can do to civilians or prevent them from fleeing to other countries to avoid repercussions.

Then there are economic sanctions against industries and sectors that limit foreign entities from doing business in Iran. These sanctions, which slow the economy, only further isolate the people of Iran from the rest of the world. Economic sanctions take away jobs from these women and their supporters, they increase inflation, poverty and hunger. The extraordinary challenges Iranian citizens already face only become more difficult.

It’s why I firmly believe economic sanctions should be eased in most sectors, particularly the more privately-led sectors. The original JCPOA deal was meant to do just that and it brought light to the country.

Unfortunately, former President Trump pulled the USA out of the deal and imposed further sanctions against foreign entities that did not abide by the US regulations. He threatened any non-Iranian entities against doing business with Iran or being associated with the country at large. Conservative organizations feared for their business and removed themselves completely from the region and any persons related to Iran.

Even now that the so-called Iran Deal is back on the table, it’s been diluted — widening the gap between Iran’s brave citizens and the rest of the world. To be clear, the Iran Deal would help the Iranian citizens fighting for their freedoms, but it needs to be further refined.

You might also like: Demonstrators form human chain across Vancouver to support Iranians (VIDEOS)

"Azaadi!": Vancouver protests with Iran after Mahsa Amini's death (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Let’s honour the bravery of Iranian women by building bridges

Having been on the frontlines of winding down so much business in Iran from companies that were forced to cut economic ties, I’ve seen the dreadful impact the “wrong” sanctions have on the very people many of us want to help.

There have been posts shared on social media and rallies in the streets across the globe to show solidarity for these women and their allies. Awareness is key, and we should continue to pass the mic to these women so their important stories are heard. To do that we need to ensure they remain connected to their global community.

I believe one of the best ways we can honour these women is to demand sanctions on the Iranian government and individual members of the regime be tightened, but that economic sanctions, particularly in privately-led sectors that bring much-needed jobs to the Iranian people be eased. The more excluded these women are from the rest of the world, the more power and control the government has to take away their freedom.

With each of these uproars in an attempt to reclaim basic freedoms in Iran, there are thousands of brave souls who lose their lives. Let’s not let this bloodshed happen in vain.

Reach out to your government officials. Put pressure on them to build bridges with the Iranian people who for far too long have been oppressed and isolated from the rest of the world.

It is my dream that one day I’ll be able to freely share the unrivalled beauty of Iran with my daughter and hope that you too have the privilege of experiencing its ancient soul.