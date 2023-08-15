An Ontario woman’s family is praising first responders and an iPhone feature for saving her life after a horrific car crash that left her severely injured.

On August 5, Hannah Ralph, 21, was headed to her boyfriend’s home near Caledon, Ontario, when she was involved in a terrible crash on a gravel road.

She suffered devastating, life-threatening injuries, including “multiple breaks to her neck, pelvis, legs and arms, lacerations to her face, and fractures to her nose, orbital bones,” states a GoFundMe set up by her loved ones.

According to a report from South Grey News, Ralph’s family is crediting her iPhone 14’s Crash Detection feature for helping save her life.

Apple says its Crash Detection can detect a severe car crash and will automatically dial emergency services when the person is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone in an accident.

“These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, which can recognize loud noises typified by severe car crashes,” notes Apple.

The company adds that its motion algorithms used over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data for better accuracy.

In Ralph’s case, the feature dialed first responders and her emergency contacts when it detected the accident.

Ralph is currently recovering at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and requires multiple surgeries.

“She is one of the toughest people we know and will surely give her everything to overcome the challenges faced along this road,” says the GoFundMe page.

“The family will have to spend time away from home and work and will need our support during this challenging time.”

The page adds that the road to recovery will be a long one for the young musician, as she’ll require extensive physiotherapy, occupational therapy, as well as mobility devices and services and home support.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe page reached just over $22,445 of its $100,000 goal.