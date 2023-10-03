Here's how much the iPhone 15 costs in Canada, compared to other countries

Are you thinking of upgrading to the latest iPhone 15? It won’t be cheap.

Apple unveiled its new slate of products in September, launching the iPhone 15 in a new colour that’ll fit anyone with a Barbie-core aesthetic.

The basic iPhone 15 with 256 GB of storage costs $1,279 in Canada. The cost will hurt your wallet more when compared to the product’s original price.

In 15 years, the price of an iPhone in Canada has tripled from $589.62 in 2007 to $1,669 in 2022, according to a new analysis by insurance comparison site HelloSafe.

“With the release of the iPhone XS and XS Max in 2018, it even skyrocketed to a median price level never seen before ($1,514),” reads the report.

“We observe an increase of +$1,079.38 between the median price of the first iPhone model in 2007 and that of an iPhone 14 in 2022; we notice an increase of 183% in 15 years.”

HelloSafe also ranked the price of the iPhone 15 with 256 GB of storage worldwide, and the results will make you thankful that you live in Canada.

According to the ranking, the popular product is the most expensive in Turkey, costing C$2,672.

That’s over double the price in Canada.

Brazil follows closely behind at C$2,212, and Denmark is in third place for most expensive at $1,691.

Where does Canada rank? Surprisingly, we’re among the top three places where the phone is the cheapest.

The US takes the cake for the least expensive cost at C$1,211, so it might not hurt to take a trip across the border if you want to save a little bit.

