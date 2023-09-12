Apple introduces brand new USB-C charging port on new iPhone models

The wait for the Apple fall event is over, and there’s a new iPhone feature we’re very excited about.

On Tuesday morning at Apple’s Wonderlust event in Cupertino, the tech giant announced the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as two sleek Apple Watch models — Series 9 and Ultra 2.

While the devices all come with incredible specifications — like the iPhone’s 48-megapixel camera and 2,000-nit brightness and impressive gaming specs, the the Pro model’s stunning and light titanium body, and the Apple Watch’s handy-dandy double-tap feature — one new feature might make you breathe a sigh of relief.

After 11 years of using the lightning port on the iPhone, Apple has replaced it with a USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series, so you can charge your MacBook, iPhone, iPad, and AirPods, with the same cable.

Attendees at the Steve Jobs Theatre broke into applause and cheer when the USB-C charging port was revealed.

Last year in October, the European Parliament announced a new law that will ensure all mobile phones and tablets will have only USB Type-C chargers, and this meant changing Apple iPhone and iPad lightning ports, too.

A referendum was held, and 602 of 623 votes were in favour of adopting USB-C chargers. Tech companies were given a late 2024 deadline. Come Spring 2026, this law will extend to laptops as well.

“Buyers will be able to choose whether to purchase a new device with or without a charging device,” the Parliament said. “Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.”

Looks like Apple has decided to apply that change more broadly, and it’s more than welcome.