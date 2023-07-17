Need for speed: These are Canada's fastest internet providers

If you’re looking for a new internet provider, a recent report might help you narrow down your options depending on your requirements.

Ookla, a web service that analyzes internet access and performance, has revealed the fastest internet service providers in Canada. When it comes to download speeds, one provider comes out on top.

“Speedtest Intelligence® reveals Bell was the fastest mobile operator among national mobile providers in Canada in Q2 2023 with a median download speed of 116.59 Mbps,” reads the report.

Telus lags behind with download speeds of 96.16 Mbps followed by Rogers with 93.85 Mbps.

However, if upload speed is more important to you, then you might want to consider Rogers.

“Calculating median upload speed for national mobile providers in Canada during Q2 2023, Rogers had the fastest median upload speed at 13.29 Mbps,” states the report.

This time, Bell finds itself in the second spot with an average upload speed of 11.32 Mbps, closely followed by Telus with just 9.71 Mbps.

Performance consistency is also an important factor, and Ookla looked at how each mobile operator compares.

The great network outage of 2022 might still be fresh on everyone’s minds, but it looks like Rogers has the most consistent performance so far this year.

“We found that Rogers had the highest consistency in Canada during Q2 2023, with 84.7% of results showing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed,” reads the report.

Bell isn’t too far behind with a consistency of 83.7% followed by Telus’ 83.4% rating.

And when you’re out and about, your best bet for the fastest 5G download speed is Bell, with a download speed of 208.05 Mbps. In comparison, Rogers lags slightly at 154.55 Mbps, followed by Telus with 149.29 Mbps.

You can read the full report here. Do you agree with these results?