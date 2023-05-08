Internet reacts to coronation of King Charles III, calls out royals for stolen jewels (VIDEOS)

Over the weekend, Westminster Abbey hosted the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla.

The couple was officially declared king and queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, which includes Canada.

Here is how the internet reacted.

One meme page compared Charles’ time as the longest-serving heir apparent to waiting to hear back from a job recruiter.

At 74, King Charles III is the oldest person in history to accede to the British throne.

But he wasn’t the real star of the coronation; the internet decided that was Penny Mordaunt.

The leader of the British House of Commons became the first woman to present the Jewelled Sword of Offering during a coronation.

Many congratulated Mordaunt for stoically holding the eight-pound sword for two hours.

During the whole ceremony, she barely flinched!

Others took to the internet to compare her to the commander’s wife from The Handmaid’s Tale.

Why has Penny Mordaunt come as the Commanders Wife? It’s the future the Tory’s want isn’t it… #Coronation #handmaidstale #SerenaJoy pic.twitter.com/994P8uAg6W — Rich P Biscuit 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🏳️‍⚧️ (@foodfrenemy) May 6, 2023

Someone photoshopped a doner kebab in place of the ceremonial sword.

Penny Mordaunt representing Tory Party Doners at the Coronation. Good skills. Chilli sauce? 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/um0WrHqMSp — Nick O’Donnell (@gnickodonnell) May 8, 2023

Another user joked about how Mordaunt would relax after the ceremony.

A star-studded concert followed the coronation and featured performances from Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Ghanaian singer Tiwa Savage stunned fans with a jaw-dropping performance of “Keys to the Kingdom.”

Tiwa Savage performs “Keys to the Kingdom” at Coronation Concert 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wNxlSXZQvn — ✞ (@Deyvxxd_) May 8, 2023

Savage uploaded a video for fans online showcasing her dance moves backstage.

Tiwa Savage after her performance at the Coronation Concert😂😂pic.twitter.com/Tf8vUDNnaE — David of Fct🌝 (@Dhavidote) May 8, 2023

The internet also quickly compared Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and characters from the Star Wars franchise.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at their grandfathers #Coronation pic.twitter.com/gJfR3VsnZJ — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 6, 2023

Why does it look like Princess Charlotte and Price Louis are dressed like Princess Leia and Ben Solo? — Ally Gardiner (@unfrufru) May 6, 2023

Charlotte does look very Princess Leia and I’m here for it — Fiona (Alpha Female) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@fiona_skywalker) May 6, 2023

The coronation was viewed by many as an embarrassing reminder of Britain’s colonial past.

Although it did not feature in the coronation ceremony, the Koh-i-Noor diamond remains part of the British crown jewels.

One of the largest cut diamonds in the world, the Koh-i-Noor was taken by the British East India Company during the 19th century, along with several other jewels.

Calls for these jewels’ reparation to South Asia as part of atonement for a history of brutal colonialism have been largely ignored.

nice hat loser where are the diamonds from https://t.co/ngOQe6Of0h — Ayushi (@dramatickles) May 6, 2023

Camilla’s necklace – worn by Queens for coronation since Victoria – contains a 22.48-carat pendant called the ‘Lahore Diamond’. It was stolen (among other jewels, relics, gold) when the British invaded & looted The Lahore Fort in 1849. An Empire of thieves dressed like thieves. https://t.co/a6NMOECUal pic.twitter.com/0ZGoTiRKzJ — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) May 7, 2023

The ceremony featured a sceptre containing the Cullinan diamond, a stone worth US$400 million. It was stolen from South Africa in 1905.

Pictured here, in King Charles sceptre, are shards of the Star of Africa diamond. The stone was stolen from South Africa in 1905, and is worth $400M The British later renamed the gem to “Cullinan Diamond” named after the owner of the mine from where it was stolen from. pic.twitter.com/A5fG7FQZfo — Friendly Neighborhood Comrade (@SpiritofLenin) May 6, 2023

One Twitter user provided a glimpse of what the coronation afterparty might have looked like using AI.

Could you imagine DJ Kate Middleton on the deck?

Coronation after party 😁 pic.twitter.com/71zRQTvAyV — Lucy Piper 🦖 (@LucyPip20032481) May 8, 2023

Did you tune into the coronation? What did you think?

Let us know in the comments.