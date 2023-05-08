NewsVideosWorld NewsCelebrities

Internet reacts to coronation of King Charles III, calls out royals for stolen jewels (VIDEOS)

May 8 2023, 6:13 pm
Internet reacts to coronation of King Charles III, calls out royals for stolen jewels (VIDEOS)
Over the weekend, Westminster Abbey hosted the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla.

The couple was officially declared king and queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, which includes Canada.

Here is how the internet reacted.

One meme page compared Charles’ time as the longest-serving heir apparent to waiting to hear back from a job recruiter.

At 74, King Charles III is the oldest person in history to accede to the British throne.

But he wasn’t the real star of the coronation; the internet decided that was Penny Mordaunt.

The leader of the British House of Commons became the first woman to present the Jewelled Sword of Offering during a coronation.

Many congratulated Mordaunt for stoically holding the eight-pound sword for two hours.

During the whole ceremony, she barely flinched!

Others took to the internet to compare her to the commander’s wife from The Handmaid’s Tale. 

Someone photoshopped a doner kebab in place of the ceremonial sword.

Another user joked about how Mordaunt would relax after the ceremony.

A star-studded concert followed the coronation and featured performances from Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Ghanaian singer Tiwa Savage stunned fans with a jaw-dropping performance of “Keys to the Kingdom.”

Savage uploaded a video for fans online showcasing her dance moves backstage.

The internet also quickly compared Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and characters from the Star Wars franchise.

The coronation was viewed by many as an embarrassing reminder of Britain’s colonial past.

Although it did not feature in the coronation ceremony, the Koh-i-Noor diamond remains part of the British crown jewels.

One of the largest cut diamonds in the world, the Koh-i-Noor was taken by the British East India Company during the 19th century, along with several other jewels.

Calls for these jewels’ reparation to South Asia as part of atonement for a history of brutal colonialism have been largely ignored.

The ceremony featured a sceptre containing the Cullinan diamond, a stone worth US$400 million. It was stolen from South Africa in 1905.

One Twitter user provided a glimpse of what the coronation afterparty might have looked like using AI.

Could you imagine DJ Kate Middleton on the deck?

Did you tune into the coronation? What did you think?

Let us know in the comments.

