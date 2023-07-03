A fashion and lifestyle influencer has awakened from a medically-induced coma one month after suffering a ruptured aneurysm. Thirty-five-year-old Jackie Miller James was nine months pregnant when the incident occurred and was found unconscious by her husband, Austin in their home in California.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her sisters Natalie and Nicelle, she was one week from her due date when she suffered an aneurysm that led to severe brain bleeding and injury. She was then rushed to the hospital, where “they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously.”

“The baby girl remained in the NICU after 12 days due to the traumatic events of her birth,” reads the post. “This picture at the top of this page was the first time Jackie, while in a coma, met her newborn baby.”

Thousands of donations poured in, along with heartfelt messages and as of Monday, July 3, the family has raised over USD$330,000 of their USD$450,000 goal. The money will go towards treatments and rehabilitation, and any unused funds will be donated.

Some top donations came from celebrities like Kunal Nayyar and Shay Mitchell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Miller James (@jaxandrose)

Doctors placed the new mom in a medically-induced coma, and according to People, James woke up one month after the incident.

In an update, the family thanked everyone for their support and stated that James would be transferred to “one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country.”

“While Jackie is making wonderful strides, she has an incredibly long road to recovery ahead of her,” reads a statement on Instagram. “The prayers, love, and support from this community are more important than ever as she continues to heal.”