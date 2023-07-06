A Canadian social media influencer has been arrested for allegedly committing “false crimes to increase his popularity,” police say.

On Wednesday, Gatineau police arrested Anthony Gagné, known on TikTok as @gagnepower, for allegedly attempted public mischief aimed at encouraging police trips to his home.

Gagné’s TikTok account shows he has been trying to get in trouble with the police since at least 2021.

In September, he posted about day three of his mission to get the FBI at his door.

One of Gagne’s recent videos shows him trying to look like he’s robbing a bank to get the police on his case. He’s seen putting on a black balaclava and carrying a hammer, trying to enter a Desjardins location at nighttime. “Wish me luck!” he tells his followers.

The 27-year-old often asks his 450,000 followers for suggestions on what prank to pull next. And taking one of these suggestions may have broken the camel’s back.

On June 26, the influencer posted a TikTok showing him driving a rented white van with the words “FREE CANDY” plastered across its side.

“Hey, kids! Want some candy?” he asks in the video before driving around the city in areas with children.

The TikTok was filmed a month before it was posted.

Gatineau police say they began an investigation at the beginning of May after a complaint was filed, reporting that an individual was spotted driving a vehicle with the words “FREE CANDY” inscribed on it to “attract children.”

During this investigation, authorities found several videos in which Gagné had “simulated crimes in order to have the visit of various police services, including the FBI,” to “increase popularity on social networks.”

The influencer met the officers as part of the investigation but continued posting videos to get the police’s attention.

He finally got it when on July 5, officers entered his home and searched, seizing three cell phones, a tablet, a laptop, a balaclava, fake blood, a gas mask, and a rental vehicle contact.

Gagné is facing a charge of attempted public mischief. He was released shortly after his arrest on several conditions. “In particular, he is prohibited from sharing or publishing content on social networks, including YouTube,” officers said.

“It is time people understood that gestures or words spoken on social networks are not without consequences,” said agent Patrick Kenney of Gatineau police. “Whether the police are incited virtually or in person, to launch an investigation under a false pretext is a crime.”