How has inflation personally affected you this year?

As inflation gets worse, the average Canadian is having a hard time putting meals on the table and paying their bills, let alone indulging in leisurely shopping.

It is projected that next year could add an extra $1,065 to a four-person family’s grocery bill. Bank of Canada has announced seven rate hikes.

Now we also know that starting next month, Canadians will see a smaller amount in their take-home income.

Even with government programs like the Canada Worker’s Benefit, the one-time renter top-up, and expanded eligibility for cheaper healthcare, many are finding that life is a lot more unaffordable than it has been for Canadians in recent years.

Debt and the cost of living have both gone up, and holiday shopping has not been the same.

Personal stories of ordinary Canadians are important to our readers. They reflect how the nation is really coping with a crisis of such proportions.

That’s exactly why we want to hear from you.

Tell us how you and your family have been impacted by rising prices through the following Google Form. You can stay anonymous, tell us your real name, or use an alias to protect your identity.

It’s not just finances — feel free to add how you have been physically and emotionally affected by inflation, too, by submitting additional comments at the bottom of the survey.