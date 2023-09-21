These industries have the highest proportion of job listings in Canada

If you’re looking for work, a new report indicating which industries have the highest proportion of job listings across Canada could be a useful tool.

A new report released by Resume.io counted the number of job ads posted on LinkedIn’s job search engine for each industry.

It then calculated which industry had the highest proportion of job ads in each location in the largest cities across Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US.

“We then isolated the industry with the highest percentage of job ads in a location vs the global average of job ads being posted for that industry to find which has the most uniquely popular presence in each local job market,” noted Resume.io.

When it came to Canada’s results, the website found that hospitals and healthcare currently are the country’s biggest potential employers, making up 14.82% of all job ads across the country.

This was followed by the retail industry (12.45%), staff and recruiting (6.85%), human resources and services (4.61%), and IT services and consulting (3.86%).

Resume.io noted that one of the main reasons Canada has such a large need for healthcare workers is because much of the workforce in the sector has been impacted by “mass overtime and high figures for sick leave and burnout” due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demand for retail workers is also high across the country.

The report notes that specifically in Quebec, the retail industry “remains somewhat unbalanced with a surplus of jobs leading employers to raise wages by 12-39% since 2016.”

It adds that while teens or young adults are usually a large source of retail workers, this demographic isn’t taking up as much part-time work, instead choosing to focus on education and “avoid being pressured into working beyond intended hours.”

Referencing a recent Gallup research study, the report noted that the root of the “global job crisis” has less to do with unemployment or labour shortfalls, but more with a “lack of meaningful employment.”