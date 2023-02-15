Indigo site still offline nearly a week after cybersecurity attack — what this means for shoppers

If you were planning to order a new book online from Indigo, you may have to wait a little longer.

The Canadian bookstore chain’s website is still offline five days after a cybersecurity incident caused its systems to crash.

The company, which also owns Chapters and Coles, says it’s still investigating and trying to resolve the situation.

“The relaunch of our online store will happen as soon as we are confident we can provide our seamless online experience to you once again,” Indigo said in a statement posted to its site and Twitter account on Tuesday.

It also went on to answer some important questions from shoppers.

According to the company, customer credit and debit card information was not compromised by the incident.

“We do not store full credit or debit card numbers in our systems,” reads the statement.

If you collect plum points, those remain unscathed by the cybersecurity hack.

The incident, which occurred Wednesday, February 8, also shut down electronic payments, gift cards, and returns.

In its update, Indigo said its stores are open and accepting cash, debit, credit and gift card transactions, but that it’s still temporarily unable to accept exchanges and returns.

If you have any further questions or concerns, you can contact [email protected].