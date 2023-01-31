Thousands of items sold at Indigo have just been recalled in Canada

A bunch of mugs, ornaments and housewares from Indigo are being recalled in Canada because of possible mould.

According to Health Canada, more than 21,000 items “may have been subject to humid conditions” and as a result, “mould may be present under the glazed surface of the products.”

The affected products were sold from August 2022 to December 2022.

The recalled products include Indigo branded ceramic mugs, and various houseware products ranging in design, colour and size.

You can find the full list of recalled products here.

So far, there haven’t been any reports of injury or illness in Canada.

What to do if you purchased a recalled product

If you have one of the products that are included in this recall, you should “immediately stop using the recalled products and return the products to an Indigo store for a full refund.”

Consumers who need more information can call Indigo at 1-833-463-4461, email the company at [email protected] or visit the website Indigo Online.