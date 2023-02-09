Indigo, Chapters, and Coles hit by cybersecurity hack

A massive bookstore chain has announced it has suffered a cybersecurity breach.

Indigo, which also owns Chapters and Coles, said it was hacked on Wednesday, and as a result, its websites are unavailable and customers can only pay cash in-store.

“We experienced a cybersecurity incident earlier today and are working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may create for our valuable customers,” the company wrote on social media.

The company added that no electronic payments, gift cards, or returns are possible during this time as well.

“We appreciate your patience as we work hard to resolve this issue,” the company wrote.

The company did not provide information as to whether any customer details were accessed as part of the hack.

This is a developing story.