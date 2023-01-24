Artists elevate Canada's $20 bill by placing heroic Indigenous women on it (PHOTOS)

A group of artists have put their spin on the Canadian $20 banknote to pay respects to heroic Indigenous women, and the tributes are absolutely stunning.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, the conversation around who should be on Canadian money has picked up pace. Now, some worthy contenders — nine Indigenous women have shaped these artists’ lives and experiences — are in the spotlight.

To highlight reconciliation through art, the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) commissioned several Indigenous artists to reimagine the $20 banknote with images of their heroes. The national organization represents the political voices of Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit, transgender, and gender-diverse people in Canada.

In a press release about the project, NWAC notes that Indigenous women have never been featured on a Canadian banknote in the country’s 150-year history of printing money.

“Placing an Indigenous woman on the bill would go far in recognizing the important but often overlooked contributions they have made to this country,” it further reads. “Change is long overdue.”

This project is part of a movement called Change The Bill, which includes a petition to make this representation a reality.

If you’re in Toronto, you can visit The Local Gallery at 621 College Street between January 20 and January 28 to see the history-making artwork in person. Prints of these banknotes are available for $20 each, and you can order some here.

But if you cannot make it to the showcase, here’s what the artists’ renditions of the $20 bill look like, along with stories of the Indigenous women who inspired them.

The artist: Mando Littlechild is a non-binary, two-spirit artist from Maskwacis, Alberta. Art has been one of their main expressions of creativity and communication since they were a child, with their main inspiration coming from limited colour palettes and landscapes. Mando chose to paint a portrait of her late Kokom (grandmother), Sarah Burnstick.

The art: Sarah Burnstick was a residential school survivor and a powwow dancer for most of her life. Littlechild spent most of their childhood with her growing up and learning the old ways from her and their Mosom (grandfather). Burnstick was and continues to be a personal hero of hers. Burnstick had a very adverse childhood experience and she still managed to care for a large and loving family. To Littlechild, Burnstick represents the Indigenous experience wholly and that’s why she deserves to be honoured.

The artist: Tracey Metallic is a Mi’kmaq artist born and raised on the shores of the Restigouche River and currently resides in her home community of Listuguj, in the territory of Gespe’gewagi.

The art: During WWII, Margaret Pictou joined the Royal Canadian Air Force to support her family, and her portrait in uniform was used on recruitment posters to encourage women to enlist. Metallic incorporated that very same portrait in the work you see here. Following the war, Pictou returned to New Brunswick and became the first woman elected as Chief in the history of the province. In 1996, she was made a member of the Order of Canada in recognition of her leadership abilities and for her protection and revitalization of the Mi’kmaq language and culture.

The artist: Anna Heffernan is a multidisciplinary artist of Michi Saagii Nishnaabe, Irish and French-Canadian heritage. Her work includes acrylic painting, digital drawing, and beadwork. She is a member of Curve Lake First Nation, just like the woman she chose to honour, Elsie Knott.

The art: Knott was the first woman to be elected as Chief in Canada when she was elected to lead Curve Lake First Nation in 1954. Before 1951, when the Indian Act was amended, women were not allowed to vote or run for office in band elections. Heffernan chose to feature Knott out of respect for her service to their community, and because she is proud of their community for their early embrace of women in leadership. She incorporated an eagle in the background to represent the Eagle clan which is traditionally a clan of leaders.

The artist: Alexandra Beals is an Afro-Indigenous artist originally from Mi’kma’ki/Nova Scotia. The mediums she works in are watercolour, acrylic, graphite/charcoal, as well as various digital media. Much of the inspiration for her work comes from the natural world. She chose to honour poet Rita Joe after being inspired by work growing up.

The art: Joe was a Mi’kmaq woman from Nova Scotia, known for her poetry and crafting. She was a highly respected elder in the community and was seen as a true inspiration and symbol of resilience. Joe was inducted into the Order of Canada and earned a National Aboriginal Role Model Award for her contributions to the community. Beals made the background using traditional Mi’kmaq floral beadwork, a very old practice in the culture. The vibrant colours represent Joe’s personality and creativity.

The artist: Laura Deiter is based out of North Bay, Ontario. She is originally from the Peepeekisis Cree Nation, Band #81, in the Treaty Four Territory of Saskatchewan. Since 2017, she has been producing original works of art that are inspired by First Nations culture and the natural beauty of Canada. Deiter’s art style is a variation of mixed media but with a primary focus on acrylic paintings and art prints.

The art: Cindy Blackstock was a Gitxsan advocate who is nationally and internationally respected for her fight for the rights of Indigenous children. She co-founded the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society in 1998 and has led the organization’s case against the federal government since 2007. Throughout her life, she has been an influential voice within the Indigenous, social work, and child rights communities.

The artist: Annette Sullivan (maaskowishiiw fleur) is a professional Indigenous artist of Metis and First Nation, as well as older Inuit heritages. Sullivan studied drawing, painting, and textiles at Beal Art in London, Ontario. Following that, an internship in billboard painting and a study and employment of commercial art transpired. A successful lengthy career in graphic design ensued. After the passing of family matriarchs, Sullivan was compelled to paint the stories of native ancestors.

The art: Ancestors’ stories reflecting earth wisdom combined with the concept of cultural sustainability are featured in this artist’s works. Sullivan’s colourful images in the Woodland genre offer insight into topics of historical trauma, community/landmarks, and Indigenous ways of being. For her submission she chose to depict Mother Earth, with sweetgrass in her hair, sitting in a canoe.

The art: In this work, Deiter chose to represent the Creator’s daughter as strong and proud. She is beautiful and clothed in his royalty as she is perfect in her maker. She is made to represent every woman under the Creator’s care. Her braids represent her love that encompasses her role in every community. She is a leader, nurturer, and prayer warrior.

The artist: Jennifer Faria is a Canadian painter and illustrator. She began drawing as soon as she could hold a pencil and loved it, drawing her cat, her Barbies, and anything and everything in between. Her mother was highly skilled in calligraphy and trained her to print with excellence which helped inspire her to pursue all areas of traditional artwork.

The art: The hero here is Faria’s great aunt, Glenna Simcoe, Chippewas of Rama First Nation. According to the artist, Simcoe was “an upbeat, no-nonsense woman” who exposed her to innumerable galleries, plays, museums, ballets, and more, passing on her love of art and culture, and inspiring Faria to become an artist.

“After my mother passed away when I was 15, Aunt Glenna was the next best thing,” she said.

The artist: Adrienne Assinewai is a visual artist born and raised on Manitoulin Island. She grew up surrounded by her traditional culture and nature, and was driven to share these treasures with others from a young age. Now based along the coastline of New Brunswick, Assinewai continues to be inspired by the natural world and creates from her private home studio.

The art: Assinewai chose to depict Josephine Mandamin/Biidaasige-baname. Her traditional name translates to “the one who comes with the light” and she carried her name well. A water walker and strong advocate for future generations as well as the environment, she was an inspiration to many. During her 77 years, she walked 25,000 miles around the shorelines of the Great Lakes, carrying a bucket of water, to bring awareness to the need to protect the waters from pollution.

Love what you see? Support the Change The Bill petition here, or order your favourite art prints for $20 each.

You can also donate to NWAC to assist with causes pertaining to Indigenous women in Canada.