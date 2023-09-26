Wild claims of cocaine on Trudeau plane as rhetoric escalates between Canada and India

Just over a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made serious allegations against India, an Indian former diplomat has made some inflammatory statements about him.

On Monday, September 18, Trudeau told the House of Commons, “Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”

Nijjar was a 45-year-old plumber and Sikh community leader in Surrey. He was shot dead on June 18 in his car while leaving a gurudwara.

Canada expelled an Indian diplomat following Trudeau’s allegations.

India responded by removing a Canadian diplomat, issuing a travel advisory for Indian students and nationals in Canada, and suspending its visa services across Canada.

“If there’s any country that needs to look at [its reputational damage issues], it’s Canada and its growing reputation as a place, a safe haven, for terrorists, extremists, and organized crime,” said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday. “I think that’s a country that needs to worry about its international reputation.”

Trudeau visited India for the G20 Summit earlier this month. He was scheduled to depart on September 10 but was delayed after his plane had “technical issues.”

Now, India’s former ambassador to Sudan, Poland, and Armenia, Deepak Vohra, has ripped into Trudeau in an appearance on Indian TV channel Zee News, calling him “a little, tiny, milk-drinking baby.”

“What does he know about international relations?” asked Vohra rhetorically. “What words did he use in the parliament statement? ‘Credible allegations.'”

“Someone’s also told me a credible lie that this man has gone mad. That’s a credible lie. So, how can a lie be credible? How can an allegation be credible? And if it’s credible, how’s it an allegation? If there were credible ‘proof,’ that’d be a different story,” he continued.

Then he moved on to a story about his wife seeing Trudeau at the airport when he landed in Delhi for G20. “She said, ‘It seems like he’s either constipated or distraught because his wife left him ten days ago, his popularity is dropping, and his economy is ending.’ He was very tense.”

Vohra claimed there are “credible rumours” about cocaine being found on the Canadian prime minister’s plane while he was in India.

“We’ve also received some news — and I’m only talking about social media here, I don’t know — there are ‘credible rumours’ that our sniffer dogs found cocaine in [Trudeau’s] plane. For two days, he was closed off in his hotel room; didn’t come out,” Vohra alleged.

“He didn’t go to the dinner our president — the president of India — held. Some people say he was under the influence of drugs. So we can’t say what’s on his mind.”

A clip of the interview, shared by The Free Press writer Rupa Subramanya on Tuesday, has gained nearly 4,000 reposts on X.

Vohra further stressed that India suspending its visa services in Canada should not be taken lightly.

“Western countries do things like this often to show how important they are; we don’t. But now that we’ve done it, it conveys a message: Tiger, this is Naya Bharat (New India). Don’t try to mess with it, or the loss will be yours,” he said.

“Do whatever you want to do with your Khalistani brothers-in-law. We’ve told you what we expect.”

Daily Hive has contacted the Prime Minister’s Office for comment and will update this story when it responds.