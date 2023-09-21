"A safe haven for terrorists": India suspends visa services in Canada

India has suspended its visa services across Canada as tensions rise between the two nations following allegations made in the House of Commons on Monday.

A notice appeared on India’s visa application website for Canadians on Thursday.

“Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice,” it reads.

Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, held a press conference on Thursday morning, answering reporters’ questions about India’s decision and worries about its reputation, evidence of wrongdoing from Canada, and the fate of Indians travelling to or living in Canada.

“If you’re talking about reputational issues or damages — if there’s any country that needs to look at this, it’s Canada and its growing reputation as a place, a safe haven, for terrorists, extremists, and organized crime,” said Bagchi. “I think that’s a country that needs to worry about its international reputation.”

Bagchi said that no special travel provisions will be needed for Indian nationals in Canada. He added that all categories of visas, including e-visas, are suspended temporarily and hinted at a possible reduction of diplomatic personnel in both countries.

“The issue is not about travel to India,” said Bagchi. “Those who have valid visas, those who have other kinds of documents like OCI [Overseas Citizen of India documents] is actually to travel to India.”

“But the issues of incitement to violence, the inaction by Canadian authorities, and the creation of an environment that disrupts the functioning of our high commission and consulates, that’s what’s making us stop temporarily this issuance of visas or providing these services,” he concluded.

The decision to suspend visa services came a day after India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” it reads.

“Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,” the advisory states, referring to Canada expelling an Indian diplomat earlier this week. “Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”

Canada removed an Indian diplomat after Canadian intelligence agencies began pursuing “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian government agents and the killing of Canadian citizen and community leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was gunned down in his vehicle as he was leaving a gurudwara in Surrey, BC, after evening prayers on June 18.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations against agents of the Indian government at the House of Commons.

India rejected the allegations and said Canada’s claims were “absurd and motivated.” It also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat and said the decision “reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.”

In its travel advisory, India particularly advises Indian students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant “given the deteriorating security environment in Canada.”