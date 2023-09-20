India issues travel advisory for Canada after probe into Sikh leader's death

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada.

Government official Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the MEA, posted the advisory X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” it reads.

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Indian Students in Canada:https://t.co/zboZDH83iw pic.twitter.com/7YjzKbZBIK — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 20, 2023

“Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,” the advisory states, referring to Canada expelling an Indian diplomat earlier this week. “Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”

Canada removed an Indian diplomat after Canadian intelligence agencies began pursuing “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian government agents and the killing of Canadian citizen and community leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was gunned down in his vehicle as he was leaving a gurudwara in Surrey, BC, after evening prayers on June 18.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations against agents of the Indian government at the House of Commons.

India rejected the allegations and said Canada’s claims were “absurd and motivated.” It also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat and said the decision “reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.”

In its new travel advisory, India particularly advises Indian students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant “given the deteriorating security environment in Canada.”

It says its High Commission and Consulates General will continue to contact Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community.

The advisory stresses that Indian nationals and students in Canada “must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal.”

“Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident,” it concludes.