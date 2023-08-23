India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully lands on the moon

India made history after it became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday.

After the US, Russia, and China, India is now the fourth country to land on the moon.

All eyes are on the Bengaluru-based Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as the craft’s lunar location is crucial. According to Reuters, scientists believe this uncharted territory could hold frozen water, which could be used for drinking or to help cool down equipment. It can also produce oxygen to breathe or hydrogen for fuel.

According to ABC News, the craft landed at 6:04 pm local time (8:04 am ET), and it’s an especially momentous occasion after a failed attempt to join the race to the moon in 2019.

At 8:34 am ET, ISRO tweeted, “Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon!”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

‘India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!’

: Chandrayaan-3 Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!. Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

The aptly named Chandrayaan-3 (which translates to Mooncraft in Sanskrit) carries a rover to explore the moon’s surface, and the ISRO shared images taken during the descent.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Updates: The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru. Here are the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent. #Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/ctjpxZmbom — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

Chairman S. Somanath described it as “a resolute national mission.”

“Every contributor plays a crucial role, making them all key functionaries. In the case of CH-3, numerous science streams, academics, industries, and PSUs have actively participated,” he said in a statement. “As this significant mission unfolds, we carry the heartfelt wishes of billions, united in their hopes for its resounding success.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who’s in South Africa for a summit, called it a “proud moment for India.”