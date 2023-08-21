Remnants of tropical storm Hilary could impact parts of Canada this week

Parts of the southwestern US have been drenched by tropical storm Hilary, and its outflow could impact some parts of Canada this week.

The Category 1 hurricane touched down in Mexico’s Baja California region on Sunday, with winds reaching up to 225 km/h.

The storm left at least one person dead and destroyed several homes and buildings.

Hilary then raged toward the southwestern US. Its effects were felt the most in parts of California, and Nevada, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Palm Springs and Las Vegas, with heavy rainfall resulting in flooding, mudslides, and rockslides.

It was downgraded to a post-tropical storm early Monday morning, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

The US National Weather Service stated that the rainfall could “deliver more rain in a few days to some California desert cities than they typically see in a whole year on average.”

Hurricane Hilary is expected to spread heavy rain into the Southwest beginning today, while potentially lasting into Monday. The current rainfall forecast would deliver more rain in a few days to some California desert cities than they typically see in a whole year, on average. pic.twitter.com/NqbZPqriwZ — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) August 19, 2023

Social media footage show trucks submerged by flooding in Palm Springs, as well as the impact of the storm’s aftermath.

Hurricane Hilary is hitting Palm Desert and Palm Springs hard right now… my mom just sent me this video. I grew up there, family still lives there. #HurricaneHilary pic.twitter.com/v9GBg9RC9d — Matt Roy (@MattRoy_TV) August 21, 2023

NEW VIDEO:

Aftermath drone footage of #Hilary in Palm Springs, CA. Road closures are still expected today in Palm Springs. pic.twitter.com/5Wm6xHGSRq — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 21, 2023

Some areas of LA County were also impacted by extremely heavy rain. Some flooding was deemed “life-threatening” by the Los Angeles National Weather Service.

The agency added that the storm broke “virtually all rainfall records” by early Monday morning.

HEADS UP!!!!! DANGEROUS FLOODING IN THE AREA BETWEEN POINT DUME…POINT MUGU…CAMARILLO…WESTLAKE VILLAGE…SOMIS AND SPANISH HILLS. THIS IS LIFE THREATENING FLOODING!!!!!! #CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 21, 2023

Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939, notes The Weather Network.

Aside from the storm, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Ojai, California, on Sunday, just northwest of Los Angeles.

Parts of Nevada saw heavy rainfall and flash flooding. The Las Vegas airport cancelled hundreds of flights due to the storm.

UPDATE: SR-157 (Kyle Canyon Rd) is closed at SR-158 (Deer Creek Rd) due to flood damage. Crews are assessing the situation. There is no updated estimate for reopening at this time. pic.twitter.com/reh0rvuIme — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) August 21, 2023

🚧New images of SR-157🚧

Here is another look at the flood damage on SR-157/Kyle Canyon Rd. SR-157 remains closed in both directions at SR-158. Our crews continue to assess the damage. pic.twitter.com/ZsYX9iMdaE — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) August 21, 2023

“The desert climate in Las Vegas only provides the city with about 100 mm of rain every year. The latest NWS forecast calls for about 50 mm of rain over the next few days,” stated The Weather Network over the weekend.

According to the weather agency, the system’s moisture could impact parts of Western Canada this week.

However, the impact will definitely be much tamer than been experienced by our neighbours down south.

The Weather Network says parts of Alberta — specifically in the Rockies and foothills — could see heavy rain.

Some of the rain could travel into parts of Ontario and Quebec later this week.