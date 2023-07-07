Suck at assembling furniture? IKEA Canada has a brand-new service for you

If you struggle with assembling IKEA furniture, life is about to get a bit easier. The Swedish furniture giant has announced the launch of its online prepaid assembly in Canada.

IKEA has teamed up with TaskRabbit, an online platform that connects independent contractors (Taskers) with those who need assistance with home projects.

You can schedule TaskRabbit assembly directly with IKEA.ca by simply adding the service to your online shopping cart.

You’ll be able to select the assembly start date and time that works best for you. Then, you’ll get matched with a Tasker, who you can chat with directly about your project via email or text.

What does the service include?

IKEA says TaskRabbit services include “skilled assembly” according to instructions and installation of any tip-over restraints for safety purposes.

Taskers will come prepared with the proper tools needed for the job, so you can toss away your Allen key.

Wall and ceiling installations are carried out at a customer’s request and risk.

Taskers will not carry out any assembly that involves electrical or plumbing, and they won’t be responsible for disposing of any packaging waste.

How much does the service cost and where is it available

IKEA says assembly pricing starts at $45 and it’ll charge a flat rate based on the items you want assembled.

Taskers will secure items to the wall (according to the product’s instructions) at no additional fee.

To find out if TaskRabbit assembly is available in your area, IKEA requests you enter your postal code.

We did a test run of adding the service to our online cart (based out of our Vancouver office), and it was pretty straightforward.

At checkout, the assembly cost for a large $199 Malm drawer came out to $50.40, which isn’t too bad if you’re looking to save time and effort.

Assembly for a Malm double bed frame also costs the same.

You can learn more about IKEA’s TaskRabbit assembly services here.