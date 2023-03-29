Spring has sprung: IKEA is having a sale and some items are over 50% off

If you’ve been itching to freshen up your home, now might be a great time — IKEA is having a spring sale, and there are some fat discounts to take advantage of.

Items on sale are 50% off, and IKEA Family members can take advantage of an additional 10% off.

You can get wall art, dinnerware, duvets and bed linens, cushion covers, furniture, candles, office essentials, artificial plants, rugs, towels — you name it. There’s something for every room of the home and the patio.

At the time of publishing this article, 235 items were part of the spring sale, which ends on April 12.

Here is a peek at some of the discounted things you can get. The prices listed here do not include the 10% IKEA Family discount.