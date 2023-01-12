This Ikea mirror has been recalled for breaking wall fittings and falling (PHOTO)

Ikea has recalled a certain mounted mirror model after reports of its wall fittings breaking, which can potentially be dangerous.

“Ikea urges all customers who own a Lettan mirror with a date stamp between 1901 and 2105 to stop using it and to order replacement wall fittings free of charge or return the item for a full refund,” the furniture giant said in a press release on Thursday.

Robust testing is of prime importance to Ikea. Despite this, it has come to the company’s attention that some of the fittings that attach the Lettan mirror to a wall or vertical surface have been breaking. “This has, in turn, led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling,” Ikea said.

The Lettan item in focus is a plain, borderless mirror sheet that can be installed using the classic metal brackets provided by Ikea in the package.

Ikea

If you own one of these, you are urged to stop using it and return the product to an Ikea store for a full refund or a replacement. Proof of purchase is not required and the recall is active nationally.

For more information, visit www.Ikea.ca or contact Ikea toll-free at 1-800-661-9807 to place your order.