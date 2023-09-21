Time to redecorate: IKEA is having a nationwide sale this weekend

You better start the car! IKEA is having a sale this weekend with its first-ever Hej Days event.

“We’re celebrating 80 years of innovation, design and Swedishness with our biggest event of the year,” reads a release from the furniture store.

From Friday, September 22 to Monday, September 25, the Swedish store will be celebrating its 80th anniversary with great deals to fill your Frakta bag, including 15% off home accessories.

Save big on essentials from dinnerware and storage boxes to bedding, candles, lighting and more.

If you’re planning to take advantage of the sale online, you can get a discount on delivery and the assembly of your furniture.

IKEA Family members will save 50% on services like doorstep and in-home delivery.

Have major home renovation plans? You can also save on in-store and online planning services.

In addition to great deals, IKEA locations across Canada will also have fun activities and special offers to celebrate Hej Days.

Members can spin the wheel in-store for a chance to win prizes like a $1,000 IKEA gift card.

After all that shopping, you’ll probably be starving, so make sure to check out the store’s bistro for delicious daily deals until September 25:

BOGO free meatball plate (September 22)

$2 Breakfast (September 23-24)

20% off Haddock and Fries (September 25)

You can find more info about Hej Days here.

Before you check out the sale on Friday, make sure to sign up for the free IKEA Family loyalty program so you’re eligible for the deals.