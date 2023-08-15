Two IKEA home products recalled nationwide for posing a hazard to kids

Health Canada has issued a recall for two IKEA products nationwide, as they pose a risk to children.

The products — Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds — failed to comply with updated Canadian regulations set for corded window coverings.

“The design of the product does not properly address the hazards of small parts, which can present a choking hazard to young children,” says the federal agency, adding that 127,857 units of the affected products have been sold in Canada.

Here’s what the products look like:

If you bought the IKEA Trippevals or Hoppvals blinds between May 1, 2021, and September 5, 2022, please stop using them immediately and contact IKEA for a refund. Proof of purchase isn’t required.

According to ikea.ca, the Trippevals blinds are priced between $59.99 and $119.99, depending on their size. Hoppvals blinds start at $44.99, and the largest size costs $89.

You can give IKEA’s Customer Support Centre a call at 1-800-661-9807. It’s open Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm ET.

Do not sell, redistribute, or give away these blinds or other recalled products, as the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits this.