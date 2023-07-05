A botched gender reveal party caused a big fire but also brought out the best in some kind-hearted humans.

Rob Iezzi was one of those bystanders who jumped into action and told Daily Hive a little about what transpired.

Iezzi explained that the timing of this incident was especially unfortunate as his community was taking part in a fire safety event that weekend.

Iezzi and his wife run the Pink Palace Bed and Breakfast in the village of Mount Baldy Ski Resort, near where the botched gender reveal fire broke out.

“We were having a Firesmart event on the mountain this weekend, and a group of us decided to head down the road to Jolly Lake for a swim.”

Iezzi soon discovered that things weren’t so jolly at the lake.

“On our way down, we saw a large group of people on the side of the road just before the campground. We were just packing up from the lake to head to our first Firesmart meeting,” Iezzi said.

“This lady rips up on a quad and told us there was a huge fire just around the corner.”

This is what that scene looked like:

There were eight people in Iezzi’s group, and they ran up to the fire and started to put it out.

“We had one shovel at first, and then at least 20 other people showed up with water shovels, rakes, and whatever they had, and we got it out.”

Iezzi said some campers had told his group that it was a gender reveal party and that the partygoers used Tannerite, “but nobody admitted it was them.”

According to Google, “Tannerite is an explosive made from two separate compounds, ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder. The compound is intended to be used as a small exploding target for target practice.”

Iezzi reflected that he thought it was common sense not to blow things up in the woods during fire season. He also said that, usually, things are pretty uneventful up in the Mount Baldy area.

“We were just happy the fire was out.”

Hopefully, the family expecting a baby teaches their boy or girl a thing or two about fire safety.