At $6,700 USD per serving, this is the world's most expensive ice cream (VIDEO)

If you have a sweet tooth and several thousands of dollars to spare, then you might want to consider the world’s most expensive ice cream.

An ice cream made by the Japanese ice cream brand Cellato has just gained the Guinness World Records title for its ultra-pricey dessert. Named Byakuya, one small serving is going to cost you as much as a used car: one jar is priced at an eye-watering USD $6,696 (CAD $9,039.67).

So what makes this dessert so expensive?

“The reason for the inflated price is the ingredients, with the highlight being the rare white truffle grown in Alba, Italy, priced at 2 million Japanese yen (nearly £12,000; $15,192) per kg,” reads the statement. “Other special ingredients include Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees.”

It’s also made with natural cheeses and edible gold leaf and is the creation of Tadayoshi Yamada, the head chef at Osaka’s restaurant, RiVi, known for fusion cuisine.

New record: Most expensive ice cream – JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan. The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses 🍨 pic.twitter.com/kaJOACEear — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2023

“It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it,” said a Cellato representative.

The company plans to add more flavours using ingredients like champagne and caviar.