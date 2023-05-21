FoodFood NewsCanada

At $6,700 USD per serving, this is the world's most expensive ice cream (VIDEO)

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
May 21 2023, 9:13 pm
At $6,700 USD per serving, this is the world's most expensive ice cream (VIDEO)
Guinness World Records

If you have a sweet tooth and several thousands of dollars to spare, then you might want to consider the world’s most expensive ice cream.

An ice cream made by the Japanese ice cream brand Cellato has just gained the Guinness World Records title for its ultra-pricey dessert. Named Byakuya, one small serving is going to cost you as much as a used car: one jar is priced at an eye-watering USD $6,696 (CAD $9,039.67).

Guinness World Records

So what makes this dessert so expensive?

“The reason for the inflated price is the ingredients, with the highlight being the rare white truffle grown in Alba, Italy, priced at 2 million Japanese yen (nearly £12,000; $15,192) per kg,” reads the statement. “Other special ingredients include Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees.”

It’s also made with natural cheeses and edible gold leaf and is the creation of Tadayoshi Yamada, the head chef at Osaka’s restaurant, RiVi, known for fusion cuisine.

Watch the video below:

“It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it,” said a Cellato representative.

The company plans to add more flavours using ingredients like champagne and caviar.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.