Humboldt Broncos crash survivor and girlfriend win "The Amazing Race Canada"

Humboldt Broncos crash survivor Ty Smith and his girlfriend Kat Kastner of Calgary have won the ninth season of The Amazing Race Canada on CTV.

Smith and Kastner clinched the title after solving a 25-clue crossword puzzle. The episode aired on Tuesday.

The couple, both 25, won two Chevrolet trucks, a cash prize worth $250,000, and a trip around the world.

The Humbolt Broncos bus crash tragedy left 16 dead in April 2018, after the team’s bus was struck by a semi-trailer truck near Armley, Saskatchewan.

“April 6, 2018, was a day that caused a lot of mental and emotional trauma. My teammates and the amazing people that were involved in a crash. There’s 13 of us here today, but there’s 16 amazing souls that we lost that day that are still here with us,” Smith said in the show’s Season 9 promotional video.

Congrats Ty & Kat on the big win of Amazing Race Canada💚💛 We have been watching and cheering for you! #TeamTyandKat pic.twitter.com/AOP3x3DUJ6 — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) September 20, 2023

“The beautiful part of our relationship is how much we support each other and push each other in ways we need to be pushed,” Kastner added.

The finale was filmed months ago, so the couple had to keep their win on the down-low.

In an interview with Bell Media, Kastner said that it was a relief to not “carry this secret anymore.”

“But it has been so much fun to watch it with everyone, week by week,” she said.

The couple also highlighted how this win was for their Humboldt Broncos family.

“I think first and foremost, we were both running it for the Bronco family, and it was an honour for me to be a part of that, and get to do that with Ty,” stated Kastner.

For Smith, a big part of his Amazing Race journey was to “motivate people to empower their partners.”

“And this is something that we will always look back on, and hold such fond memories of, because this is a chapter of our story together.”