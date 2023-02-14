"Litter of Love": A Humane Society will name litter boxes after your ex

A Humane Society is letting you name its litter boxes after that special someone who totally wasted your time — all you have to do is donate.

The Calgary Humane Society has a number of different options for you to dump on your ex’s name.

For $20, you can name a compostable poop bag after your ex. The $35 option will put your ex’s name on a clean litter box waiting to be used. For an extra $15, you can get a “well-used” Calgary Humane Society litter box named after your ex.

The biggest tier is the Full Loaded option: for $100, the Humane Society will name a full trash bag of shelter waste after your ex.

All of the donations help out the Calgary Humane Society — talk about the ultimate win-win!

The Humane Society also has options if you are looking for something a bit more positive and less poop-related.

If you are looking to honour your Valentine, you can donate $20 to give a Love Bug to one of the reptiles. A $35 donation provides some edible flowers and greens to a cute little bunny. For $50, you can send a custom gift to either a cat or a dog.

Each donation also comes with a customizable card.

You can make all these donations online, where you can give the Humane Society everything it’ll need for your number one and number two Valentines.