Hugh Jackman posts photos with Trudeau... then quickly deletes it

Global Citizen Now was a star-studded event attended by celebrities and politicians alike. The two-day conference from April 27 to 28 aimed to end extreme poverty was held in New York and co-chaired by actor Hugh Jackman and singer-songwriter Chris Martin. However, Jackman’s now-deleted photo with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has people talking.

On April 28, the actor posted photos of himself posing with American TV personality Gayle King, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Trudeau. In one photo, Von der Leyen can be seen smiling and pointing at Jackman, best known for portraying the Marvel character Wolverine. In the next photo, Trudeau assumes a similar pose, jokingly pointing at the actor.

However, Twitter users noticed that the tweet had been immediately deleted without explanation.

But even if Jackman’s social media managers are quick, they weren’t fast enough for users who managed to get screenshots.

Wondering why Hugh Jackman deleted his tweet with trudeau? pic.twitter.com/YqkfxGL91l — Victoria (@VeceeKur) April 29, 2023

On the same day the tweet was published, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh criticized Trudeau for attending the conference amid Canada’s biggest federal strike involving 155,000 workers demanding better pay and improved working conditions.

“Instead of getting these workers a contract, Justin Trudeau jetted off to New York,” Singh stated in a tweet.

155,000 workers are on strike. Instead of getting these workers a contract, Justin Trudeau jetted off to New York.@psac_afpc workers need the Prime Minister to take this seriously and give them the respect they deserve. pic.twitter.com/k7WLq9nuY3 — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 28, 2023

Online, people took guesses as to why the actor deleted the photo with the prime minister.

I wonder why Hugh Jackman deleted the tweet with Trudeau where he advocated for poverty stricken citizens. 🧐 https://t.co/33IS8u7PVi — Ann Rolle (@AnnRolle_) April 28, 2023

Twitter comments inevitably turned to politics, with people arguing why the picture was deleted.

Ya I’m sure he is that’s why Hugh jackman deleted his pictures with him once he realized how loved he is all over the world — Sunitspeaks (@sunitgill) April 29, 2023