Up to 60% off: Hudson's Bay is holding its massive Bay Days sale this month

If you want to get your shop on ahead of the holiday season, Hudson Bay’s legendary Bay Days sale is back this month, featuring some of the lowest prices of the year on home goods, clothing, decor, and more.

Bay Days runs from October 12 to 29 and promises deals up to 60% off. If you’re a Hudson’s Bay Reward member, you’re also eligible for some pre-sale perks as you’ll receive “insider access” to the sale two days earlier.

If you’re hoping to score some deals, here’s what you can expect. Remember these deals are available online and in-store.

Door crashers

Each week of the sale will feature a different set of door crashers. These deals are on select items that are available only while quantities last.

Week 1:

Up to 60% off Dex day dresses at just $29.99 (regular $79 – $89 )

(regular – ) Up to 70% off Effy sterling silver and gemstone bracelets for only $150 (regular $500 )

(regular ) Men’s Van Heusen dress shirts $29.99 (regular $79.50 )

dress shirts (regular ) Distinctly Home weighted blankets for $59.99 (regular $129.99 )

Week 2:

Women’s Steve Madden Reesa Boot for $65 (regular $130 )

for (regular ) Jack & Jones Men’s denim $49.99 (regular $100 )

denim (regular ) Women’s GUESS Elkin satchel $74.99 (regular $150 )

(regular ) Hotel Collection six-piece towel bundle $49.99 (regular $130 )

(regular ) Columbia Peak to Park Parka for $99.99 (regular $200 )

Must-have Bay Days deals

Home:

75% off select Chuck Hughes and Lagostina cookware sets, and 70% off select Cuisinart and Zwilling cookware

and Lagostina cookware sets, and 70% off select Cuisinart and Zwilling cookware Zwilling’s Porterhouse eight-piece knife set for only $79.99 (regularly $229 )

(regularly ) 70% off select Zwilling and Henckels knife block sets

25% off SMEG select small appliances, and $149.99 Nespresso Vertuo Next deluxe coffee and espresso makers (regularly $279.99 )

Nespresso Vertuo Next deluxe coffee and espresso makers (regularly ) 60% off select pillows, duvets and bedding by Distinctly Home, GlucksteinHome, Serta, Sealy and Hotel Collection

Up to 30% off HBC Stripes polar fleece throws, as well as Distinctly Home and GlucksteinHome flannel bedding

Up to 40% off towels and bath essentials from Hotel Collection, GlucksteinHome, Lauren Ralph Lauren and more

and more 25% off GlucksteinHome Christmas trees, outdoor potted trees, wreaths and garland

Beauty

25% off all Skylar fragrances and candles

20% off Blissy products

Up to 30% off select PMD and Foreo tools

15% off all Revlon hair products

Shiseido’s Ultimune ASR trio set for just $145 (regularly $183 )

Men’s

40% off Jack & Jones Premium, Produkt, Chaps, and Only & Sons fashion

40% off Lauren Ralph Lauren suit separates, and 30% off suit separates from Calvin Klein , Sondergaard, and more. Don’t forget to complete your look with dress shoes from Clarks, Stacy Adams , and Calvin Klein , all priced at $99.99

suit separates, and 30% off suit separates from , Sondergaard, and more. Don’t forget to complete your look with dress shoes from Clarks, , and , all priced at Save 40% off select men’s outerwear by Calvin Klein , ONLY and Tommy Hilfiger

, ONLY and 40% off all Hudson North fashion, a 30% discount on Levi’s, and 25% off Mango

fashion, a 30% discount on Levi’s, and 25% off Mango Levi’s denim, including the 511, 541,512 and 591 Original series, all available for $59.99

30% off select men’s active shoes including from Puma, Reebok, Nike and more

35% off traditional watches by G-Shock, Seiko, Citizen, and more

Women’s

50% off shoes by Nine West, Naturalizer, Lifestride and Rockport

30% off select activewear styles from Nike, Puma, Reebok, Sketchers and more

40% off women’s fashion from Hudson North , Calvin Klein , Tommy Hilfiger , Karl Lagerfeld , Vero Moda , and Dex

, , , , , and Dex 30% off women’s activewear, including from Adidas, and Columbia, and everyday wardrobe essentials from Mango and Levi’s

Up to 40% off Pre-Loved designer handbags, including from Louis Vuitton , Gucci and Prada, as well as time-tested staples from Nine West, Steve Madden and Calvin Klein

, Gucci and Prada, as well as time-tested staples from Nine West, and 30% off select styles from Sunglass Hut, including from brands like Prada, Burberry, and Versace

Kids