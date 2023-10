Up to 60% off: Hudson's Bay is holding its massive Bay Days sale this month

If you want to get your shop on ahead of the holiday season, Hudson Bay’s legendary Bay Days sale is back this month, featuring some of the lowest prices of the year on home goods, clothing, decor, and more.

Bay Days runs from October 12 to 29 and promises deals up to 60% off. If you’re a Hudson’s Bay Reward member, you’re also eligible for some pre-sale perks as you’ll receive “insider access” to the sale two days earlier.

If you’re hoping to score some deals, here’s what you can expect. Remember these deals are available online and in-store.

Door crashers

Each week of the sale will feature a different set of door crashers. These deals are on select items that are available only while quantities last.

Week 1:

Up to 60% off Dex day dresses at just  $29.99  (regular  $79 Р$89 )

 (regular  Р) Up to 70% off Effy sterling silver and gemstone bracelets for only  $150  (regular  $500 )

¬†(regular¬† ) Men’s¬† Van Heusen ¬†dress shirts¬† $29.99 ¬†(regular¬† $79.50 )

 dress shirts   (regular  ) Distinctly Home weighted blankets for  $59.99  (regular  $129.99 )

Week 2:

Women’s¬† Steve Madden Reesa Boot ¬†for¬† $65 ¬†(regular¬† $130 )

¬†for¬† ¬†(regular¬† ) Jack &¬† Jones Men’s ¬†denim¬† $49.99 ¬†(regular¬† $100 )

¬†denim¬† ¬†(regular¬† ) Women’s GUESS Elkin satchel¬† $74.99 ¬†(regular¬† $150 )

 (regular  ) Hotel Collection six-piece towel bundle $49.99  (regular  $130 )

 (regular  ) Columbia Peak to Park Parka for  $99.99  (regular  $200 )

Must-have Bay Days deals

Home:

75% off select  Chuck Hughes  and Lagostina cookware sets, and 70% off select Cuisinart and Zwilling cookware

¬†and Lagostina¬†cookware sets, and¬†70% off select Cuisinart and Zwilling cookware Zwilling’s Porterhouse eight-piece knife set for¬†only¬† $79.99 ¬†(regularly¬† $229 )

 (regularly  ) 70% off select Zwilling and Henckels knife block sets

 25% off SMEG select small appliances, and  $149.99  Nespresso Vertuo Next deluxe coffee and espresso makers (regularly  $279.99 )

 Nespresso Vertuo Next deluxe coffee and espresso makers (regularly  ) 60% off select pillows, duvets and bedding by Distinctly Home, GlucksteinHome, Serta, Sealy and Hotel Collection

Up to 30% off HBC Stripes polar fleece throws, as well as Distinctly Home and GlucksteinHome flannel bedding

Up to 40% off towels and bath essentials from Hotel Collection, GlucksteinHome,  Lauren Ralph Lauren and more

and more 25% off GlucksteinHome Christmas trees, outdoor potted trees, wreaths and garland

Beauty

25% off all Skylar fragrances and candles

20% off Blissy products

Up to 30% off select PMD and Foreo tools

15% off all Revlon hair products

Shiseido’s Ultimune ASR¬†trio set for¬†just¬† $145 ¬†(regularly¬† $183 )

Men’s

 40% off Jack & Jones Premium, Produkt, Chaps, and Only & Sons fashion

¬†40% off¬† Lauren Ralph Lauren ¬†suit separates, and¬†30% off suit separates¬†from¬† Calvin Klein , Sondergaard, and more. Don’t forget to complete your look with dress shoes from Clarks,¬† Stacy Adams , and¬† Calvin Klein , all priced at¬† $99.99

¬†suit separates, and¬†30% off suit separates¬†from¬† , Sondergaard, and more. Don’t forget to complete your look with dress shoes from Clarks,¬† , and¬† , all priced at¬† Save¬†40% off select men’s outerwear¬†by¬† Calvin Klein , ONLY and¬† Tommy Hilfiger

, ONLY and¬† ¬†40% off all¬† Hudson North ¬†fashion, a¬†30% discount on Levi’s, and¬†25% off Mango

¬†fashion, a¬†30% discount on Levi’s, and¬†25% off Mango ¬†Levi’s denim, including the 511, 541,512 and 591 Original series, all available for¬† $59.99

30% off select men’s active shoes including from Puma, Reebok, Nike and more

 35% off traditional watches by G-Shock, Seiko, Citizen, and more

Women’s

 50% off shoes by Nine West, Naturalizer, Lifestride and  Rockport

 30% off select activewear styles from Nike, Puma, Reebok, Sketchers and more

40% off women’s fashion¬†from¬† Hudson North ,¬† Calvin Klein ,¬† Tommy Hilfiger ,¬† Karl Lagerfeld ,¬† Vero Moda , and Dex

,¬† ,¬† ,¬† ,¬† , and Dex 30% off women’s activewear, including from Adidas, and Columbia, and everyday wardrobe essentials from Mango and Levi’s

Up to 40% off Pre-Loved designer handbags, including from  Louis Vuitton , Gucci and Prada, as well as time-tested staples from Nine West,  Steve Madden  and  Calvin Klein

, Gucci and Prada, as well as time-tested staples from Nine West,   and  30% off select styles from Sunglass Hut, including from brands like Prada, Burberry, and Versace

Kids