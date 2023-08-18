How to help folks affected by the Okanagan wildfires

As parts of the Okanagan burn, many British Columbians are facing hard times and could use your support.

The McDougall Creek wildfire has led to an emergency in West Kelowna, where an entire resort reportedly burnt to the ground, and people were trapped in their homes this week.

Here are a few places you can consider supporting that provide relief, sometimes directly and immediately, to families affected right now in BC.

The Red Cross’ 2023 Canada Wildfire fund supports pan-Canadian relief, recovery, and risk reduction activities. While the Okanagan Fire is top of mind right now, fires are burning across the country, including in the Northwest Territories. Your donation will have a national impact here.

Donations to the United Way’s United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund campaign go towards “addressing important needs like food assistance, trauma, and mental health support” for those in BC affected by wildfires.

Canada Helps has provided a well-organized resource page so you can donate directly to charities providing relief across Canada and here in BC, like the Central Okanagan Food Bank BC Wildfires Emergency Food Relief Fund.

Mamas for Mamas is providing support to evacuated families, and you can donate money via their website to help the organization get much-needed supplies and gift cards that can be quickly distributed to families. It is also collecting baby items (like diapers, formula, toiletries, etc.) and water and can accept donations at its head office at 1735 Dolphin Avenue.