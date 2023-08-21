5 tried-and-true hacks to eliminate pesky fruit flies from your home

Fruit flies are an annoying pest we all have to deal with at some point, especially during this time of year.

There’s nothing worse than coming home from the grocery store with a bag of delicious, juicy produce only to have your fruit bowl swarming with pin-sized bugs the following day.

Thankfully, there are plenty of tried-and-true methods for ridding your home of these pesky creatures.

Eliminate their food source

This should be your first step in removing your tiny home invaders. Anything that these fruit flies like munching on should be moved somewhere else, like your fridge, to eliminate their food supply and place to lay eggs.

Funnel with fruit

Grab a see-through cup and add some pieces of fruit to the bottom. Using a piece of paper, make a cone with an ending about half the size of a dime, and secure the paper with tape around the outer edge of the cup. We tried this method, and well, look at how many are trapped in there. 🤢

What you’ll need: Plastic cup, fruit, paper, and tape

Make a “Sink Bomb”

Fruit flies absolutely LOVE the drain of your home. Why? It’s damp and warm, and there’s plenty of leftover food down there, making it a prime spot for eating and breeding. If you have tried everything but still have fruit flies in your home, pour boiling water down the drain and send them packing! For an added punch, put some baking soda in the drain before pouring the water.

What you’ll need: Boiling water, baking soda optional

Apple cider vinegar

This method will have fruit flies swarming you before you can even finish setting up the trap! Simply pour some apple cider vinegar into a jar or bowl, secure the top with saran wrap, and poke holes to allow fruit flies into the trap. Once they hit the vinegar, they’re toast! Adding dish soap will break the surface tension of the liquid for an even better chance of trapping them forever.

What you’ll need: A bowl or jar, apple cider vinegar, saran wrap, dish soap optional

Rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle

If you’re tired of waiting around for the trap to take effect, a spritz of at least 70% isopropyl alcohol will kill the flies and their eggs on contact. Then wipe them away, easy-peasy!

What you’ll need: At least 70% isopropyl alcohol, a spray bottle