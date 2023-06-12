Here are some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded across Canada

Whether you’re excited about the heat or dreading baking in the sun, hot temperatures are on their way to Canada with summer on the horizon.

The forecast for the country this year seems to be a mixed bag. According to The Weather Network’s outlook for June, July and August, Canada is in for a “come and go” summer.

You can expect hot, dry conditions with shots of cool and unsettled weather.

For now, it’s wildfire season, and some of the fires have, unfortunately, already broken provincial records.

As summer looms, more records could be broken when it comes to the hottest temperatures. For now, let’s take a look back at history.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has dug into its database and rounded up some of the hottest temperatures recorded in each province across the country.

This list is sure to make you sweat. See how your province stacks up against others:

Newfoundland and Labrador: 41.7°C, Northwest River (Labrador), August 11, 1914

Prince Edward Island: 36.7°C, Charlottetown, August 19, 1935

Nova Scotia: 38.3°C, Collegeville, August 19, 1935

New Brunswick: 39.4°C, Woodstock, August 18, 1935

Quebec: 40°C, La Tuque, August 1, 1975

Ontario: 42.2°C, Atikokan, July 13, 1936

Manitoba: 44.4°C, Emerson, July 12, 1936

Saskatchewan: 45°C, Yellow Grass/Midale, July 5, 1937

Alberta: 43.3°C, Fort McLeod, July 18, 1941

British Columbia: 49.6°C, Lytton, June 29, 2021

Yukon: 36.1°C, Mayo, June 4, 1949

North West Territories: 39.4°C, Fort Smith, July 18, 1941

Nunavut: 33.9°C, Arviat, July 22, 1973

We’ve also broken down the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Alberta, and in major cities like Edmonton and Calgary.