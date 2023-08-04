"Hotter than normal" summer expected to continue in Canada

Canada continues to be in for a “hotter than normal” summer, according to Environment Canada and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The weather agency says its meteorologists are predicting the hot temperatures to stick around for the remainder of the season.

“Climate change is affecting the frequency, duration, and intensity of extreme weather in Canada,” wrote the weather agency in a tweet.

ECCC added that this could result in more wildfires, poor air quality, heatwaves, and droughts across the nation.

It also published a chart, detailing the forecast probability of temperature above, below, and near normal, across Canada from July through to September.

Derek Lee, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, told Daily Hive in an interview that based on the agency’s chart, “it does show a good area of good confidence” for higher-than-normal temperatures starting around Manitoba through to the east coast.

He noted that because it’s a probability chart “it doesn’t really tell you how much is above normal or average or how hot it is.”

“So it could be like one degree off and we would still have mean orange or red colour on the chart” he explained.

It’s certainly been a tough summer weather-wise across Canada.

Hundreds of wildfires burning in the country led to heavy smoke blowing across the border.

Devastating wildfires in Alberta, BC, and the Northwest Territories have resulted in the death of firefighters.

Air quality statements have been issued in various parts of the country.

As for the upcoming winter forecast, things are taking a turn as the frigid weather is expected to return to most parts of Canada.