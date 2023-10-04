Halloween special: 31 foreign horror movies for each night of October

Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to spend the month of October than marathoning some blood-curdling horror movies.

You’ve probably watched a ton of North American horror movies, and so, we’ve compiled a list of the most pants-sh*ttingly scary movies from the rest of the world that you may have missed.

Bonus: Some of these horror movies are free to watch!

We asked the editorial team at Daily Hive for their recommendations, and it turns out that we all watch and love a ton of foreign films. The number of staffers who are fans of creepy cinema is worryingly high, and maybe HR should schedule a team therapy session, but that’s beside the point.

Here are our favourite horror movies from Japan, Sweden, India, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, France, and other parts of the world.

Grab a pillow for comfort. This will be a wild ride.

Genre: Swedish fantasy horror

IMDb plot description: Oskar, an overlooked and bullied boy, finds love and revenge through Eli, a beautiful but peculiar girl.

Genre: Iranian romantic horror

IMDb plot description: In the Iranian ghost town, Bad City, a place that reeks of death and loneliness, the townspeople are unaware they are being stalked by a lonesome vampire.

Available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Genre: Taiwanese horror mystery IMDb plot description: Six years ago, Li Ronan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.

Available on Netflix.

Genre: Japanese horror mystery

IMDb plot description: A reporter and her ex-husband investigate a cursed video tape that is rumoured to kill the viewer seven days after watching it.

Available on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.