Halloween special: 31 foreign horror movies for each night of October
Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to spend the month of October than marathoning some blood-curdling horror movies.
You’ve probably watched a ton of North American horror movies, and so, we’ve compiled a list of the most pants-sh*ttingly scary movies from the rest of the world that you may have missed.
Bonus: Some of these horror movies are free to watch!
We asked the editorial team at Daily Hive for their recommendations, and it turns out that we all watch and love a ton of foreign films. The number of staffers who are fans of creepy cinema is worryingly high, and maybe HR should schedule a team therapy session, but that’s beside the point.
Here are our favourite horror movies from Japan, Sweden, India, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, France, and other parts of the world.
Grab a pillow for comfort. This will be a wild ride.
Let The Right One In (2008)
Genre: Swedish fantasy horror
IMDb plot description: Oskar, an overlooked and bullied boy, finds love and revenge through Eli, a beautiful but peculiar girl.
Available on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)
Genre: Iranian romantic horror
IMDb plot description: In the Iranian ghost town, Bad City, a place that reeks of death and loneliness, the townspeople are unaware they are being stalked by a lonesome vampire.
Available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.
Incantation (2022)
Genre: Taiwanese horror mystery
IMDb plot description: Six years ago, Li Ronan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.
Available on Netflix.
Train to Busan (2016)
Genre: South Korean action horror
IMDb plot description: While a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan.
Available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, , and Google Play Movies.
His House (2020)
Genre: British drama thriller
IMDb plot description: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface.
Available on Netflix.
The Last Matinee (2020)
Genre: Argentinian-Uruguayan thriller
IMDb plot description: It’s a soaking wet day with rain pouring down and one of the best things to do is to go seek refuge in a great old cinema. There’s just one problem: a murderer is on the loose and he also has taken refuge there.
Available on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.
Speak No Evil (2022)
Genre: Danish psychological thriller
IMDb plot description: A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unravelling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness.
Available on Amazon Prime.
Kuroneko (1968)
Genre: Japanese supernatural horror
IMDb plot description: Two women are raped and killed by samurai soldiers. Soon they reappear as vengeful ghosts who seduce and brutally murder the passing samurai.
Available on Archive.org.
Deep Red (1974)
Genre: Italian mystery thriller
IMDb plot description: A jazz pianist and a wisecracking journalist are pulled into a complex web of mystery after the former witnesses the brutal murder of a psychic.
Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies.
Tumbadd (2018)
IMDb plot description: A mythological story about a goddess who created the entire universe. The plot revolves around the consequences when humans build a temple for her firstborn.
Available on Amazon Prime.
Hausu (1977)
Genre: Japanese comedy horror
IMDb plot description: A schoolgirl and six of her classmates travel to her aunt’s country home, which turns out to be haunted.
Available on Archive.org.
Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)
Genre: South Korean horror
IMDb plot description: The crew of a horror web series travels to an abandoned asylum for a live broadcast. It soon encounters much more than expected as it moves deeper inside the nightmarish old building.
Available on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.
High Tension (2003)
Genre: French slasher film
IMDb plot description: Best friends Marie and Alexia decide to spend a quiet weekend at Alexia’s parents’ secluded farmhouse. But on the night of their arrival, the girls’ idyllic getaway turns into an endless night of horror.
Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.
The Death King (1985)
Genre: German grindhouse horror
IMDb plot description: Seven episodes, each taking place on a different day of the week, on the theme of suicide and violent death.
Available on Archive.org.
Ringu (1998)
Genre: Japanese horror mystery
IMDb plot description: A reporter and her ex-husband investigate a cursed video tape that is rumoured to kill the viewer seven days after watching it.
Available on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.
Suspiria (2018)
Genre: German fantasy horror
IMDb plot description: A darkness swirls at the centre of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.
Available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Google Play Movies.
Amsterdamned (1988)
Genre: Dutch slasher movie
IMDb plot description: A hard-boiled police detective sets out to capture a gruesome serial killer terrorizing the canals of Amsterdam.
Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies.
The Sadness (2021)
Genre: Taiwanese slasher horror
IMDb plot description: A young couple trying to reunite amid a city ravaged by a plague that turns its victims into deranged, bloodthirsty sadists.
Available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.
Bulbbul (2020)
Genre: Indian supernatural thriller
IMDb plot description: A man returns home after years to find his brother’s child bride now grown up and abandoned, and his ancestral village plagued by mysterious deaths.
Available on Netflix.
Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
Genre: Mexican mystery horror
IMDb plot description: A dark fairy tale about a gang of five children trying to survive the horrific violence of the cartels and the ghosts created every day by the drug war.
Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies.
The Medium (2021)
Genre: Thai horror mockumentary
IMDb plot description: A horrifying story of a shaman’s inheritance in the Isan region of Thailand. What could be possessing a family member might not be the goddess they make it out to be.
Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies.
Pulse (2001)
Genre: Japanese sci-fi horror
IMDb plot description: Two groups of people discover evidence that suggests spirits may be trying to invade the human world through the internet.
Available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.
The Wailing (2016)
Genre: South Korean horror drama
IMDb plot description: Soon after a stranger arrives in a little village, a mysterious sickness starts spreading. A policeman, drawn into the incident, is forced to solve the mystery in order to save his daughter.
Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies.
Verónica (2017)
Genre: Spanish supernatural horror
IMDb plot description: Madrid, 1991. A teen girl finds herself besieged by an evil supernatural force after she plays Ouija with two classmates.
Available on Netflix.
Angst (1983)
Genre: Austrian thriller
IMDb plot description: A troubled man gets released from prison and starts taking out his sadistic fantasies on an unsuspecting family living in a secluded house.
Available on Amazon Prime.
Titane (2021)
Genre: French-Belgian sci-fi horror
IMDb plot description: Following a series of unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with [his] son who has been missing for 10 years.
Available on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.
[Rec] (2007)
Available on Apple TV.
Solaris (1972)
Genre: Russian mystery drama
IMDb plot description: A psychologist is sent to a station orbiting a distant planet in order to discover what has caused the crew to go insane.
Available on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.
Porcile (1969)
Genre: Italian horror drama
IMDb plot description: A man wandering in a volcanic desert forms a band of murderous cannibals. A post-war German industrialist learns that his son is unable to make decisions or form relationships.
Available on YouTube.
Noroi: The Curse (2005)
Genre: Japanese mystery thriller
IMDb plot description: A documentary filmmaker explores seemingly unrelated paranormal incidents connected by the legend of an ancient demon called the “kagutaba.”
Available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.
Audition (1999)
Genre: Japanese-South Korean horror mystery
IMDb plot description: A widower takes an offer to screen girls at a special audition, arranged for him by a friend to find him a new wife. The one he fancies is not who she appears to be after all.
Available on Archive.org.
