Hong Kong is giving away thousands of free flights starting today

Hong Kong is giving away half a million free airline tickets and Canadians finally get a chance to nab some starting today.

The move from the region’s government is part of its Hello Hong Kong campaign, which aims to boost tourism and lure visitors back to the city after two years of strict COVID quarantines.

So if you’ve got the 2023 travel bug, but aren’t sure where to go first, this bustling city might be it, and plane tickets could be on the house.

Here’s how you can win a free flight to Hong Kong.

The giveaway

You can enter your name to win a free ride to the city on the Hong Kong International Airport’s World of Winners site and on the participating airlines’ sites.

Cathay Pacific, HK Express, and Hong Kong Airlines are the three air services involved in the contest.

#HelloHongKong#HKAirlines is delighted to be a part of the “World of Winners” tickets #giveaway #campaign! We will roll out free roundtrip tickets, offering opportunities for the visitors to discover the glamour of HK. Please stay tuned for more updates. @discoverhk pic.twitter.com/4mMuYdFsiv — Hong Kong Airlines (@hkairlines) February 3, 2023

Tickets have been rolled out in three phases by these airlines:

Starting March 1: Travellers from across Southeast Asia

Starting April 1: People living in mainland China

Starting May 1: Travellers from around the world

Hong Kong International Airport advises those interested to return to the World of Winners site or to one of the participating airlines’ sites on one of those dates to enter.

You can win a flight through different types of activities including a lucky draw, first-come-first-serve, or a buy-one-or-more-get-one-free deal, depending on the airline.

The policy applies to all air passengers who are two years of age and older on flights originating from Mainland China, as well as Hong Kong and Macau.

Hong Kong isn’t the only region offering free flights this summer. Macau is also giving away free flights but with a catch.

Last December, Canada required a negative COVID-19 test for travellers from China, including Hong Kong and Macau. The government removed this testing requirement in early March of this year.