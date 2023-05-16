Hong Kong is offering free flights to Canadians and here's how you can get one

Free flights to Hong Kong are being offered to Canadians as part of a new initiative aimed at driving recovery in their tourism industry, and you just might get the chance to nab one.

In a major campaign called “Hello Hong Kong,” the city is giving away half a million free airline tickets in an attempt to attract international visitors after two years of strict COVID measures.

Distributed by Cathay Pacific Airways, a limited number of round-trip economy class tickets will be offered to Canadians starting May 17 at 9 pm ET.

For those lucky enough to snag one, the entire base fare will be waived, which typically costs well upwards of $1,000 from Toronto Pearson to Hong Kong during peak season.

Like any deal that sounds too good to be true, there is a catch: you’ll be responsible to pay for relevant surcharges and taxes. However, it is still an incredible offer.

The campaign is more than just free flights; the campaign says at least a million “Hong Kong Goodies” visitor consumption vouchers will also be distributed, offering everything from complimentary welcome drinks at participating bars to tickets to various attractions.

In order to access the tickets, you’ll have to sign up on the Cathay Pacific website to receive a unique code on May 17. The discount code can only be applied to one round-trip ticket.

You’ll also have to travel within the first nine months from the purchase date, with a minimum stay period of two days and a maximum of one month.

Don’t wait. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. The offer closes on May 23, or until all tickets are sold.