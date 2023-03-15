Here's why more than 50,000 Honda vehicles have been recalled across Canada

Honda has recalled nearly 500,000 vehicles in North America over a safety issue involving belt buckles.

The car manufacturer announced the recall on Wednesday. A total of 52,196 of these were sold in Canada.

Affected models include the Accord and Accord Hybrid (2018, 2019), Insight (2019), Odyssey (2018-2020), Acura RDX (2019, 2020), and the CR-V (2017-2020).

Belt buckles for the front seats of these vehicles may not latch properly, posing a major safety risk for the driver and front passenger. The fault affects 100% of the aforementioned units.

“With continuous use, the buckle channel surface coating may deteriorate over time, and the release button may shrink against the channel at low temperatures, increasing friction,” reads Honda’s statement.

In line with the company’s remedy plan, registered owners of all affected vehicles will be contacted by mail and asked to take their vehicles to an authorized Honda dealer.

“The dealer will replace the driver and passenger front seat belt buckle release button,” said Honda. “If necessary, the dealer will perform a buckle assembly replacement based on inspection results.”

Car dealers were notified of the problem on March 9, and owners of the recalled vehicles will be sent letter-based notifications beginning April 17. Owners who have already paid for repairs at their own expense will be eligible for reimbursement from Honda.

Check if your vehicle has been recalled here.