"Thank a straight person for your existence": Justin Bieber's dad under fire for homophobia

Justin Bieber’s dad, Jeremy Bieber, is in hot water after sharing multiple off-colour posts discrediting the LGBTQ2S+ community on his social media.

On Wednesday, Jeremy shared the following meme on his Twitter.

“Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence,” it reads, followed by a couple of peace signs and a wavy Pride flag in the background.

With Pride Month currently in progress, it was clear that Jeremy’s post was tinged with homophobia. And this wasn’t the first time he shared something like this — he was doubling down on earlier messaging.

On June 5, Jeremy tweeted, “We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!”

We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable! — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 5, 2023

With the homophobia in his tweet barely veiled, followers began to call him out immediately.

“Don’t forget to thank LGBTQ families for adopting the children unwanted by the straight people who abandoned them,” one Twitter user said.

Don’t forget to thank LGBTQ families for adopting the children unwanted by the straight people who abandoned them. — Kristan (@Krinnin) June 7, 2023

Some slammed him for harping about the value of family after splitting up with Justin’s mother soon after he was born. Justin’s maternal grandparents and his stepfather helped his mother raise him.

Did you celebrate your family before your kid made you rich? — Lisa Prichard (@Lisa_Asillie) June 7, 2023

People also mentioned that Jeremy has children with three different women.

celebrate your three different families with people you abandoned? — leeann 🫶🏻s bea 💌🕰️ / check pinned! (@Iapidus) June 7, 2023

In response, Jeremy extended a lukewarm non-apology.

“Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended,” he tweeted. “Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters. — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 7, 2023

A series of tweets followed right afterwards, where Jeremy complained about being “thrown into this political arena” against his will, and shared how upset he was with people calling him out for his family problems.

Well I didn’t expect to be thrown into this political arena,but I’m being forced in …

Insensitive perhaps but a bigot I am not! #buckleup #truths — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 9, 2023

“My post was to acknowledge families, that’s it!” he said in one tweet. “And before you say I abandoned my son, move on! That’s an old narrative pushed! It’s ridiculous and didn’t happen.”

My post was to acknowledge families, that’s it! and before you say I abandoned my son, move on! that’s an old narrative pushed! its ridiculous and didn’t happen.

Now my delivery may have been poor but it was not to be hateful or homophobic… — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 9, 2023

After all that, Jeremy pulled a classic homophobia defence: “My brother is gay, and I love him,” he tweeted.

Of course, this was followed by — yes, you’ve guessed it — the classic homophobia offence: “Love whomever you want. That’s your business, not ‘mine.’ My problem is the hostile takeover of our cities and schools by LGBTQ. This is the concern of many.”

My brother is gay and I adore him, Love whomever you want that’s your business not “mine” my problem is the hostile takeover of our cities and schools by LGBTQ this is the concern of many.

There is a place for everyone, and everyone’s opinion! That does not equal hate! — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 9, 2023

“Having gay relatives doesn’t make you any less guilty,” one Twitter user pointed out.

and what is your real problem anyway? having gay relatives doesn’t make you any less guilty lol — vero (@buzzitin) June 9, 2023

Others asked what Jeremy meant by “hostile takeover.”

“You mean being allowed to exist in public, not just home,” one person responded.

Hostile takeover? You mean being allowed to exist in public, not just at home. In other words, #RepresentationMatters and the occasional representation that doesn’t center you is hostile. — 👈 Luigi 😷 Scardoffi 🛸🌞🦅🐓 (@Luigi_Scardoffi) June 9, 2023

Please elaborate on this “hostile takeover of our cities and schools by LGBTQ.” In what ways have they taken over?

Is this about rainbow painted furniture?

Rainbow flags? — Rachel of Green Gables (@Ray_drpogldnsun) June 9, 2023

you said u’re not a bigot and yet here u are, being a bigot — Luciana (@SIZZLERGRANDE) June 9, 2023

Justin has not tweeted since December of last year, but people are tagging him concerning Jeremy’s posts.

One fan tagged Justin and said, “I think it’s time we stop paying Jeremy’s phone and internet bill.”

. @justinbieber I think it’s time we stop paying Jeremy’s phone and internet bill — K ✨ (@Deansrauhl) June 9, 2023

Honestly? Sounds like a fair ask. 🤷‍♀️