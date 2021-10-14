Homicide investigators take over case involving missing man from Langley

It’s been more than two weeks since 26-year-old Devon Goodrick was last seen, and now the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into his disappearance.

Goodrick was last seen on September 25 at 3:30 am near 192 Street and 28 Avenue in Surrey. He was reported missing to Langley RCMP on September 27.

The Langley RCMP Serious Crime Section has undertaken an extensive missing persons investigation and IHIT is now working with RCMP as it investigates high-risk missing persons and suspicious deaths.

“We are working closely with our partners and we are making a public plea for anyone with information on Devon to come forward,” says IHIT spokesperson Detective Corporal Sukhi Dhesi.

Goodrick is white, 6’4” tall, and approximately 250 lb. He has short brown hair, green eyes, and light facial hair and was last seen wearing a full black Hugo Boss tracksuit with a blue stripe down the arm.

It’s not believed his disappearance is linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or by email.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.