"Holy Grail" iPhone sells for an astonishing amount in auction

An American auction website with many rare and unique items available to bid on had some of them sell for an astonishing amount of money, including an original iPhone from 2007.

The factory-sealed smartphone was a 4GB model, which LCG Auctions says is the preeminent example of an original Apple iPhone.

That model of iPhone was initially released back on June 29, 2007. The iPhone in question only had a two-megapixel camera.

After 28 bids at auction, the final value of the iPhone reached an incredible amount of US$190,372.80. That amount would buy you roughly 120 brand-new iPhone 14 Pro Max devices in US dollars.

LCG says this iPhone is considered the Holy Grail for collectors due partially to the limited production of that original model.

That isn’t the only thing that went up for auction that sold for big bucks.

Another item that sold for more than you might expect is a first version of a GI Joe action figure, Snake Eyes, which sold for $7,783.20.

It wasn’t as much as the $57,596.40 Transformers Megatron action figure sold for.

Star Wars fans might be interested to know that a Jawa action figure sold for $22,206.

Other rare iPhones were also part of the auction, though not as rare as the “Holy Grail” of iPhones.

An unopened first-gen Apple iPhone from 2007 sold for $53,725.20. This item was unique for a few reasons, including that Apple gifted this model to director Phil Martino. It was the first 8GB release.

“Martino was the director for Steve Jobs and Apple’s major new-product releases from the time Jobs returned to Apple through his memorial service,” says LCG Auctions.