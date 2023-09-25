After 146 days, there are reports the Hollywood Writers Strike is coming to an end as a tentative deal has been reached.

According to Variety, the the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative deal on Sunday “after five consecutive days of negotiations.”

The WGA in new statement: “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.” pic.twitter.com/T2BABZEmfu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 25, 2023

In May, more than 11,000 members of the US union representing TV and film writers walked out, after six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to reach an agreement on a new film and scripted TV contract.

According to insiders, some late night producers are already emailing staff members about coming back to work ASAP — perhaps as soon as Tuesday, depending on what happens next at the WGA. https://t.co/1guyHHTpMR — Variety (@Variety) September 25, 2023

The AMPTP includes production studios like Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount, and Sony.

According to Variety, in a message to members on Sunday evening, the union says, “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

“Once the Memorandum of Agreement with the AMPTP is complete, the Negotiating Committee will vote on whether to recommend the agreement and send it on to the WGAW Board and WGAE Council for approval. The Board and Council will then vote on whether to authorize a contract ratification vote by the membership,” reads the statement.

❝The WGA and AMPTPT have reached a tentative agreement,❞ the WGA and the AMPTP said in a joint statement this evening https://t.co/P0lXRuaoAQ pic.twitter.com/ceysRclaZ5 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 25, 2023

The union says the crisis was due to companies’ creating “a gig economy inside a union workforce” which is “further devaluing the profession of writing.”

“From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a ‘day rate’ in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession,” said the WGA in a statement. “No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership.”

With files from Daily Hive Staff