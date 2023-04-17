"Shaking with excitement": Canadian cousins just won major lotto jackpot

A couple of cousins from BC are now millionaires after winning $5 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this month.

Hoa and Duc Nguyen discovered they were $5 million richer after matching all six numbers from the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw on April 8, 2023.

The cousins from Kelowna bought the ticket at Orchard Park Mall, and Hoa found out they won after checking numbers on the PlayNow website.

“I matched the winning numbers online to the numbers on our ticket and couldn’t believe it,” Hoa recalled. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I was speechless.”

According to BCLC, the pair already had plans for breakfast with some family members, and it turned out to be the perfect time to surprise them with the news.

“They were all freaking out and nobody could finish their breakfast,” Hoa said. “They were all shaking with excitement!”

So, what is the pair going to do with their cash?

Both enjoy fishing and plan to buy a boat. They will also visit family in Vietnam and buy a house.

Hoa told BCLC that the two of them feel “blessed” to win a prize of this size.