Why Hiroshima should be part of your next trip to Japan (PHOTOS)

When you hear the word Hiroshima, the first thing that likely comes to mind is the Atomic Bombing during WWII. However, as years have passed and Hiroshima has rebuilt itself, there is more that this city should be known for.

Most people plan their trips to Japan around Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, but arguably Hiroshima should be added to that list.

Hiroshima was also the host city for the most recent 2023 G7 Summit this May, which gave the world a closer look at what this city has to offer. Just one hour away by bullet train from Kyoto or an hour and a half by plane from Tokyo, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t add Hiroshima to your Japan itinerary.

Peace Memorial Park

When you arrive in Hiroshima City, it’s hard not to be taken by its beauty and to forget that less than a century ago, this city was completely wiped away by the atomic bomb. Of course, we recommend you check out the Peace Memorial Park, where you can visit ground zero and Genbaku Dome, the hypocentre of the Atomic bombing, and see which parts of the building remain intact.

Also on the park grounds is the Peace Memorial Museum, where you can visit to learn more about the historic events and read stories of survivors and the impacts of the bombing. The museum only costs 200 yen to enter for adults and is open every day of the year except Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Orizuru Tower

Peace Memorial Park is surrounded by the beautiful Motoyasu River, and for a better view of the city, we recommend that you visit the Orizuru Tower.

Opened in 2016, this modern, new and beautiful building is the perfect spot to take in the views and rest your feet. There are interactive activities such as origami-making and slides and a bar and cafe to quench your thirst.

Book a walking tour up Mount Futaba

If you’re all about the panoramic views but want a more natural setting, book a walking tour with Asageshiki to climb up Mount Futaba, where you can see the entire city, including the island of Miyajima, while enjoying an outdoor tea ceremony and the most beautiful bento box we’ve ever seen.

Take a ferry ride to Miyajima

We highly recommend adding this to your list of things to do while in Hiroshima. Only a short ferry ride away, on the island of Miyajima, you’ll be able to see the Itsukushima Shinto Shrine and its famous orange Grand Torii Gate, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage site. There are temples, cafes, street food, and shops to explore while walking around the island.

If you aren’t able to make it to Nara, don’t worry because this island is also home to many wild deer, which are actually friendlier and calmer than those in Nara, most likely because you aren’t allowed to feed them, which makes them less food aggressive.

When the tide goes down, you can walk right up to the gates, and if you’re lucky enough to go during the warmer months and get a sunny day, you can even kayak through the gates and around the beach area.

Have a relaxing adventure in Etajima

If you’re looking for a more outdoorsy yet relaxing adventure, head over to Etajima, which can be accessible by car or ferry. Known for its hiking and biking trails, this is definitely the place for those looking for a more activity-based adventure. Its breathtaking waters and gorgeous views are the perfect escape from the city.

One of our favourite activities was paddle boarding on the beautiful turquoise blue waters. We were even close enough to see the oyster farms, which had just finished for the season.

Of course, when travelling anywhere, trying the local cuisine is always on the list of things to do and something you definitely don’t want to miss out on when visiting Hiroshima. Hiroshima is known for its oysters and produces 60% of Japan’s oysters. While you can have them fresh and raw, they are often prepared fried, steamed or cooked. Our best advice? Try it all.

One of our favourite dishes while in Hiroshima is called Okonomiyaki. It’s this delicious burst of flavour, made up of a savoury pancake layered with a variety of toppings that can include cabbage, yakisoba noodles, meat, seafood, egg, and green onions and then covered in a choice of different sauces. It’s mouth-watering, and if you don’t believe us, try it for yourself.

The next one should automatically be a favourite for us Canadians, given that it includes maple syrup. This delicacy, called Momiji Manju, pays homage to the Japanese Maple tree as it is shaped like a maple leaf. It is traditionally filled with red bean paste, but you can find it in so many different flavours, including chocolate, vanilla custard and matcha. It is fried in batter and absolutely melts in your mouth. This is a specialty food found on the island of Miyajima, so definitely try it during your visit to the island.

This is all to say that with its proximity to other major cities and everything that it has to offer, Hiroshima is a must on your next trip to Japan, so if you haven’t already started packing, get to it!

The author of this article was hosted by HIS Canada Inc.