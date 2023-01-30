If you’re looking to switch your job, you might be in luck — over half of Canadian companies will be hiring aggressively in the first half of 2023.

According to a survey done by business consulting firm Robert Half, 51% of businesses plan to add permanent positions and 65% are hoping to add contract positions.

Robert Half conducted the survey between October 20 and November 2 last year, and only companies with 20 or more staffers were included in it.

All the managers surveyed had hiring responsibilities in departments such as finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative, and customer support.

Of 1,149 managers surveyed, 51% said they were going to hire for new permanent roles. Just six months ago, only 40% of them planned to do so. An additional 42% are expecting to fill vacated positions.

“Managers in administration and customer service (62%) and marketing and creative (60%) have the greatest full-time staffing needs,” Robert Half’s report revealed.

Only 1% of companies said they were eliminating positions this year, and 6% were going to freeze hiring altogether. Compared to the last six months of 2022, these numbers have lowered by 1% and 2%, respectively.

On average, nine out of 10 managers said they experience difficulty finding skilled, talented professionals. Plus, on average, it can take up to 14 weeks to hire for a position, which might explain the need for an early start this year. In 2021, it took only around eight weeks to complete the same task.

Most companies, the study found, hold four rounds of interviews on average to assess a candidate.