Hilton manager charged after allegedly sucking on sleeping guest’s toes

David Neal, a night manager at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Nashville, has been charged after allegedly entering a guest’s room and sucking their toes.

According to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Neal made a key card and entered the guest’s room at 5 am on March 30.

The victim told police he woke up to the feeling of Neal sucking on his toes.

He claims he immediately confronted Neal, having recognized him as a member of staff who, along with another employee, had entered his room the previous day to fix a problem with his TV.

The incident took place at the Hilton Hotel on 4th Avenue South, next to the AT&T building in Nashville, Tennessee.

Neal claims he entered the room because he could smell smoke and was concerned for the guest’s safety. He did not report smelling smoke to security and there were no other reports of smoke in the hotel.

The room key Neal used to enter the victim’s room has not been recovered. When questioned, Neal told police that he had thrown it away.

A warrant for Neal’s arrest was issued following an investigation by Central Precinct detectives. He was subsequently arrested at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The 52-year-old hotel manager has since been charged with aggravated burglary and assault.

He remains jailed on a US$27,000 bond.