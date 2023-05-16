Dreaming of escaping on a great Canadian adventure this year?

To find inspiration, look no further than Vrbo’s 2023 Canadian Vacation Homes of the Year.

The shortlist ranges from picturesque seaside getaways to hidden treehouses and mountain escapes.

Here are the top 10, chosen by Vrbo based on criteria including star ratings and guest reviews.

Will you be adding any of these stunning retreats to your travel bucket list?

Salt Spring Island, BC

This charming treehouse is located above the Ganges Harbour on Salt Spring Island.

It offers a 180-degree view of Active Pass, which stretches from Whistler to Mount Baker.

The host recommends guests book a relaxing hot yoga class at the nearby The Nest Yoga Studio.

Whistler, BC

Would you want to stay at this luxury chalet with a steam room, heated pool, wood-burning fireplace and gym?

The property spans 10,000 square feet, providing plenty of space for the whole family with direct access to Whistler’s famed ski slopes.

Banff, AB

Check out Rocky Mountain Retreat in Bow Valley near Banff, where guests can enjoy access to a bespoke chef’s kitchen, outdoor deck, and games area.

Able to sleep up to 23 guests, this house is ideal for large families or corporate gatherings.

Wasagaming, MB

Considering exploring Manitoba?

This modern cabin is within walking distance of Riding Mountain National Park.

It has heated floors, multiple fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows and a fire pit.

Prince Edward County, ON

Will you be inspired to travel by this rustic country farmhouse surrounded by wheat fields?

This farmhouse retreat includes access to an old barn and a private forest with secluded waterfront access.

Authentic yet contemporary the property overlooks the Adolphus Reach, which connects the Bay of Quinte to Lake Ontario.

Muskoka, ON

Perhaps you would prefer to stay at this stylish modern cottage with private waterfront access to Kahshe Lake.

This cottage is fitted with a chef’s kitchen plus indoor and outdoor dining areas. The main bedroom has a king-size bed and beautiful forest views.

Mont Tremblant, QC

Looking for the ultimate skiing retreat?

With ski-in and ski-out access, this contemporary townhouse could be for you.

The property is also just a short shuttle ride from Mont Tremblant Resort.

Chester, NS

This seafront villa on the Nova Scotia coast overlooks the Chester Basin.

It is just ten minutes from a Nordic Spa and Chester Village.

On Skipper Hill, the villa is located within a Dark Sky Community, meaning guests can enjoy a stunning starscape by night.

Sea View , PEI

This gorgeous coastal farmhouse overlooks the sea and has three acres of private land.

It has vaulted ceilings, 17-foot-high windows and four bedrooms, which sleep up to 12 guests.

Ibex Valley, YT

Would you rather stay at this wooden lodge in the Ibex Valley forest near Whitehorse?

Here you can enjoy mountain views and witness the northern lights.

The lodge has a private deck, BBQ, fire pit, and hot tub.

Which of these vacation homes is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.