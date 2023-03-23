The 2023 federal budget will include a plan to crack down on hidden or unexpected consumer fees, according to reports.

A government official, who was granted anonymity to be able to discuss issues not yet public, told The Canadian Press that the Liberal government plans to collaborate with regulatory agencies, provinces and territories to cut down on “junk fees.”

These fees can include costs added to the original price of a product or service that hide or raise its total value.

Examples of this are surcharges on your phone or internet bill and additional fees on flights or event tickets.

Maybe this crackdown will finally put a stop to the exorbitant concert ticket prices fans have been facing.

The source says Ottawa plans on working with agencies like the Competition Bureau, the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to bring the hammer down on these hidden fees.

This news comes after the US Senate introduced the Junk Fee Prevention Act aimed at tackling unnecessary and excessive hidden fees.

The Junk Fee Prevention Act would stop airlines from charging families to sit together. Baggage fees are bad enough – they shouldn’t be able to treat your kid like a piece of luggage. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 14, 2023

“Concealed surprise fees—nickel and diming Americans to distraction—must be stopped,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“Airline travel, concert going, common purchases—seemingly almost everywhere—consumers are compelled to pay hidden excessive charges. Our bill will help end this price-gouging, forcing full disclosure upfront and restricting abusive fees. It will mandate basic common sense fairness and transparency, which consumers rightly demand and deserve.”

So far, no legislative changes regarding the hidden fees are expected in the upcoming federal budget, reported The Canadian Press.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland will table the 2023 budget on Tuesday, March 28.